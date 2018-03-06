medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

BriefTrace Announces a Blockchain Pharmaceutical Shipment Tracking Pilot with DSV

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BriefTrace Ltd. announced today it has begun a blockchain IoT

shipment tracking pilot with DSV. DSV is making use of Brieftrace's GEO blockchain tracking and sensing device for monitoring pharmaceutical shipments. The GEO device logs environmental variables such as temperature, humidity and light exposure as well
as outdoor/ indoor location. It then encapsulates the data into blockchain transactions, which are signed on the IoT device and sent via a mobile network to activate smart contracts on the designated blockchain network - Traceum.

The DSV pilot will utilize the GEO device to test smart contracts. Using GEO's environmental parameter sensing and Traceum's Ethereum protocol based smart contracts, DSV is simulating a quality performance-based agreement with a pharmaceutical manufacturer. The smart contract defines shipment terms such as temperature range and arrival time. When activated by the IoT device the smart contract may activate a business transaction based on the shipment outcome and overall performance.  

Shimon Shahar, Head of Pharmaceutical vertical within DSV Israel, said "We are eager to mutually explore Brieftrace's technology. We believe it will allow us to provide a better service for our customers, through a superior real-time tracking capability, transparency, and trustworthiness created by blockchain environment. We believe that a connected supply chain will serve both our customers and our vendors. In the near future, blockchain technology will overcome the fragmentation and the information discrepancies, which are prevalent in today's supply chain structures."  

Eyal Kamir, CEO of Brieftrace commented "It is truly exciting to witness the blockchain and the physical world being connected through our blockchain IoT technology. I believe that fully automated smart contracts are going to change how business is conducted in the future. We will continue to invest, test and ship blockchain hardware as well as the network features to enable this bright future"

About BriefTrace 

Brieftrace ltd.  focuses on connecting the broken links within the supply chain using blockchain and IoT technology. The company's technology can turn IoT devices into blockchain sign and send devices. The technology, dovetailed with Traceum, a business focused blockchain network creates a trusted, smarter, and cost effective environment and eco-system for our customers and partners to work in while conducting business among multiple parties.

About DSV 

DSV is a leading transport and logistics company offering transport services worldwide by road, air, sea and train. As a global transport and logistics partner, the company holds offices in over 80 countries and employs more than 40,000 people, while collaborating with partners and agents worldwide

For more detail please contact Omer Gonen, CMO, omer.gonen@brieftrace.com (for media +972-54-4441777), http://www.brieftrace.com

SOURCE BriefTrace Ltd.



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.