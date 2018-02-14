medindia
Breast Pump Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2027)

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Research News
Breast pump is a medical device used to elicit breast milk from lactating women. Breast pump products are available in two types, including electric breast pumps and manual breast pumps.

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5328091 Electric

breast pumps are further segmented in two types: single electric breast pumps and double electric breast pumps. Over the past few years, there has been an increased awareness about breast pumps, especially in developed countries. Various independent entities have developed as standalone breast pumps manufacturers to cater to the ever-increasing demand for products such as manual and electric breast pumps. In the recent past, companies have been focusing on introducing portable breast pumps targeting the consumer segment, which is anticipated to result in a surge in market share globally by 2027. Also, demand for electric breast pumps is increasing globally, thereby prompting more manufacturers to introduce such devices in the markets. These trend are expected to boost overall demand for breast pumps market during the forecast period. Market Value Forecast In terms of value, the global breast pump market is anticipated to be valued at around US$ 2,100 Mn by 2027, expanding at over 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Market Dynamics Growth of the global breast pumps market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about human milk banks. There are some factors related to the temporary breastfeeding difficulties, which are expected to drive overall growth of the breast pump market such as engorgement, poor attachment, breast refusal, nipple soreness etc. Companies are adopting various strategies to sustain in the market and create a distinct value proposition for diverse consumer segments in order to offer cost-effective treatment for breastfeeding. This is in turn expected to drive growth of the breast pumps market in developing regions. The global breast pumps market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. However, declining birth rates, increasing ageing population, diseases and fertility-related issues and superior quality of substitute alternatives (lactation inducing remedies) is expected to hamper growth of the global breast pumps market. Electric breast pumps to reflect high potential for growth in the global market during the forecast period The breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology into electric breast pumps and manual breast pumps. The electric breast pumps are further sub-segmented into two segments: Single electric breast pumps and double electric breast pumps. The electric breast pump segment contributed the leading shares to the market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of breast pumps over a forecast period. The electric breast pump segment is estimated to reach high market valuation of more than US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value a little over US$ 900 Mn in 2017. The electric breast pump segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to register a high CAGR of 5.0% throughout the period of forecast. This segment dominated the global market since 2012 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The double electric breast pump sub segment is expected to largely contribute to the dominance of the parent segment. This sub segment is estimated to touch value around US$ 1 Bn by 2027 end and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The single electric breast pump sub segment is estimated to reach value of US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5328091 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-pump-market-global-industry-analysis-2012---2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017---2027-300598800.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
