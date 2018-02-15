Brain Implants Market Size Worth $8.29 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 11.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global brain implants market size is anticipated

USD 8.29 billion

to reachby 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Mounting cases of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's,epilepsy, depression, and tremors are contributing to market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Growing incidence of Parkinson's disease is boosting the demand for brain implants. These implants help in improving body movement and reduce the need for drugs. According to statistics presented by Parkinson's News Today, about 10 million people suffer from this disease globally. Cases of epilepsy are also increasing due to brain injuries, stroke, and unhealthy lifestyle. As per statistics by Forbes, nearly 3 million people were affected with epilepsy in U.S. in 2017. Demand for vagus nerve stimulators is on a sharp rise owing to its treatment benefits for epilepsy.

In addition, factors such as technological advancements in brain implants, along with rising disposable income in developed countries, are propelling market growth. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the coming years as a consequence of increasing number of research activities leading to technological breakthroughs. These include self-charging implants and memory chips, which are estimated to unfold tremendous growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Brain Implants Market Size Report By Product (Deep Brain Stimulator, Vagus Nerve Stimulator), By Application (Chronic Pain, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, Depression, Alzheimer's), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-implants-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In 2016, the deep brain stimulator segment was identified as the largest, accounting for over 37.0% of the overall market revenue. The product is projected to maintain its position over the forecast period due to rising incidence of Parkinson's disease

The Parkinson's disease segment is poised to expand at the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue during the same period owing to factors such as drop in smoking rate and coffee consumption, particularly in developed countries

Demand for brain implants will remain the highest for treatment of chronic pains throughout the forecast period, representing approximately 58.0% of the overall market revenue by 2025

The Asia Pacific brain implants market is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 13.0% over the same period, owing to rising healthcare spending and disposable income of the populace in countries such as Japan and China

brain implants market is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 13.0% over the same period, owing to rising healthcare spending and disposable income of the populace in countries such as and Boston Scientific; Medtronic; St. Jude Medical; Nevro Corporation; NeuroPace Inc.; and NDI Medical LLC are some of the key players in the brain implants market.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Direct Energy Medical Devices Market - The Global direct energy medical devices market is anticipated to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as reducing significance of mechanical medical instruments and complicated medical conditions of patients.

Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market - The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at USD 455.4 million in 2014 and, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Devices Market - The global ophthalmic devices market accounted for USD 31.2 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0% over the forecast period.

Medical Robotic Systems Market - The Global medical robotic systems market size was valued at USD 7,470.7 million in 2014. Key factors driving the demand for medical robots market include rapidly growing demand for precise and efficient minimally invasive surgeries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain implants market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Brain Implants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Deep brain stimulator Spinal cord stimulator Vagus nerve stimulator

Brain Implants Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Chronic Pain Epilepsy Parkinson's disease Depression Essential tremor Alzheimer's disease

Brain Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.