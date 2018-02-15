medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Brain Implants Market Size Worth $8.29 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 11.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN FRANCISCO, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global brain implants market size is anticipated

to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Mounting cases of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's,
epilepsy, depression, and tremors are contributing to market growth. 

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Growing incidence of Parkinson's disease is boosting the demand for brain implants. These implants help in improving body movement and reduce the need for drugs. According to statistics presented by Parkinson's News Today, about 10 million people suffer from this disease globally. Cases of epilepsy are also increasing due to brain injuries, stroke, and unhealthy lifestyle. As per statistics by Forbes, nearly 3 million people were affected with epilepsy in U.S. in 2017. Demand for vagus nerve stimulators is on a sharp rise owing to its treatment benefits for epilepsy.

In addition, factors such as technological advancements in brain implants, along with rising disposable income in developed countries, are propelling market growth. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the coming years as a consequence of increasing number of research activities leading to technological breakthroughs. These include self-charging implants and memory chips, which are estimated to unfold tremendous growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Brain Implants Market Size Report By Product (Deep Brain Stimulator, Vagus Nerve Stimulator), By Application (Chronic Pain, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, Depression, Alzheimer's), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-implants-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • In 2016, the deep brain stimulator segment was identified as the largest, accounting for over 37.0% of the overall market revenue. The product is projected to maintain its position over the forecast period due to rising incidence of Parkinson's disease
  • The Parkinson's disease segment is poised to expand at the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue during the same period owing to factors such as drop in smoking rate and coffee consumption, particularly in developed countries
  • Demand for brain implants will remain the highest for treatment of chronic pains throughout the forecast period, representing approximately 58.0% of the overall market revenue by 2025
  • The Asia Pacific brain implants market is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 13.0% over the same period, owing to rising healthcare spending and disposable income of the populace in countries such as Japan and China
  • Boston Scientific; Medtronic; St. Jude Medical; Nevro Corporation; NeuroPace Inc.; and NDI Medical LLC are some of the key players in the brain implants market. 

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Direct Energy Medical Devices Market - The Global direct energy medical devices market is anticipated to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as reducing significance of mechanical medical instruments and complicated medical conditions of patients.
  • Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market - The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at USD 455.4 million in 2014 and, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.
  • Ophthalmic Devices Market - The global ophthalmic devices market accounted for USD 31.2 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0% over the forecast period.
  • Medical Robotic Systems Market - The Global medical robotic systems market size was valued at USD 7,470.7 million in 2014. Key factors driving the demand for medical robots market include rapidly growing demand for precise and efficient minimally invasive surgeries. 

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain implants market on the basis of product, application, and region: 

  • Brain Implants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Deep brain stimulator
    • Spinal cord stimulator
    • Vagus nerve stimulator
  • Brain Implants Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Chronic Pain
    • Epilepsy
    • Parkinson's disease
    • Depression
    • Essential tremor
    • Alzheimer's disease
  • Brain Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
      • South Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.