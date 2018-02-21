medindia
Botanical Relief for Problem Skin: New from Kamedis

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Clinically Proven Plant-Based Treatments for Eczema, Acne & Dandruff, Now Available in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of consumers struggling to relieve chronic skin disorders without bothersome side effects,

Kamedis™ is introducing effective and safe solutions for eczema, acne and dandruff that combine botanicals used in traditional Chinese medicine with 21st century science and technology. All three product lines have been clinically proven to provide rapid relief – including reducing eczema flare-ups up to 50% in two weeks, acne lesions within 12 hours, and dandruff by 50% in two weeks – without complications like drying, flaking and irritation or undesirable ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, steroids, dyes and coal tar.

Each Kamedis product is derived from botanicals and active OTC ingredients, based on years of scientific study that included evaluating more than 400 botanical extracts that have been known for hundreds and in some cases thousands of years for their healing properties. The company's patented botanical combinations and unique extraction process result in products that trigger the immune system to help restore the skin's natural balance rapidly and effectively.

Available immediately in the U.S., the products are:

  • KAMEDIS CALM Eczema Therapy Cream and Eczema Therapy Wash, a botanical rhubarb-based treatment for eczema including the extremely dry, irritated, itchy and/or red skin characteristic of atopic dermatitis. CALM Eczema Therapy Cream (MSRP $19.99) has been clinically proven to reduce flare-ups by 50% in two weeks and can be used on both the body and face, wrapping the skin in a protective layer that provides long-term relief. CALM Eczema Therapy Wash (MSRP $11.99) is a rich foaming gel that both cleanses and calms affected skin. A companion Calming Lotion (MSRP $9.99) soothes and moisturizes. For adults, children and babies as young as 6 months.  No steroids, fragrance, parabens or dyes.
  • KAMEDIS CLEAR Acne Kit, three companion non-drying products formulated with botanical purslane and sold together (MSRP $29.99) or individually. CLEAR Acne Spot Treatment (MSRP $12.99) is a powerful gel treatment that is clinically proven to deliver clearer skin in just 12 hours. CLEAR Acne Face Moisturizer (MSRP $16.99) helps clear up oily skin symptoms like acne while working to prevent their recurrence and foster healthy, resilient skin. CLEAR Acne Face Cleanser ($9.99) is a lightly foaming, oil-free face wash that works to maintain a clear complexion. For adults and children as young as 10. No steroids, benzoyl peroxide, sodium laurel sulfate, parabens or dyes.
  • KAMEDIS CONTROL Dandruff Therapy Shampoo and Scalp Lotion, treatments for dandruff-related skin symptoms including flaky, itchy, irritated and red scalp. Formulated with botanical soapberry, CONTROL Dandruff Therapy Shampoo (MSRP $14.99) has been clinically proven to reduce dandruff by 50% in just two weeks and can be used by adults and children 3 and older. CONTROL Scalp Lotion (MSRP $12.99) is an overnight, leave-on cream that provides quick relief for adults, children and babies as young as 6 months. No steroids, sodium laurel sulfate, parabens, tar or dyes.

All products are manufactured in the U.S., dermatology-tested, and sold online at https://kamedis-usa.com. They will soon be available at Amazon, Natural Partners and Emerson Ecologics as well as select retailers around the country.

About Kamedis

Kamedis develops effective, dermatologist-tested, botanical skincare products for a variety of chronic skin conditions including eczema, acne, dandruff, psoriasis, dry skin and itchy/irritated skin. Launched in Israel in 2003 and now sold worldwide, the company's products are based on extensive scientific research and development that included testing hundreds of traditional Chinese medicine botanicals and combinations, and using a unique botanical extraction technique designed to maximize formulation potency. All products have been validated by dermatologists, are backed by dozens of clinical trials, and have received strong endorsement from consumers. For more information, visit https://kamedis-usa.com or email info-@kamedis-usa.com. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botanical-relief-for-problem-skin-new-from-kamedis-300601701.html

SOURCE Kamedis



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
