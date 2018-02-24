Boosting Digital Marketing Impact on Pharmaceutical Product Launches through Effective Hiring of Digital Marketing Talent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital marketing strategies and tactics evolve in the pharmaceutical

industry, companies are fine-tuning how they hire and develop new digital marketing talent.

A Best Practices, LLC study on digital marketing impact found, however, that hiring strategies differ based on company size.

Larger companies

covet "interpersonal" and "analytical" skills most in new digital hires, traits which are critical for successfully navigating organizational size and complexity. For smaller companies, ideal digital marketers must not only serve as ambassadors (interpersonally) and marketers (analytically), but as entrepreneurs be able to draw on healthcare and tech experience to build workable engagement frameworks and make new tools and systems operational, according to the study.

The topic of hiring digital marketing talent is one of many issues addressed in the study, which provides a snapshot of current approaches to improving the impact of digital marketing. The benchmarking research project engaged 31 digital marketing leaders at 24 companies.

The study examines how savvy biopharma digital marketers are enhancing the medical and commercial potential of new products, improving alignment with brand teams, and acquiring and training new digital marketers. The wide-ranging research also examines how digital marketing groups are structured and aligned internally, what services or activities they are most involved with and how they manage and utilize vendors.

"Growing Biopharma Digital Marketing Impact: Digitizing Launch, Developing Talent and Optimizing Service Alignment" is a report that examines a host of key digital marketing operational benchmarks required to achieve best-in-class performance and to foster a stronger digital culture throughout the organization. This 55-page study will serve as a resource for driving digital marketing performance excellence in the healthcare industry.

Topics addressed in the study include:

Top Commercial Support Activities

Top Clinical & Medical Support Areas

Aligning with NPP & Launch Teams

Key Traits for New Hires

Developing & Aligning Talent

Structuring the Digital Function

Responsibility for Core Tasks

Outsourcing & Vendor Management

Download a complimentary report summary at: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1486.htm.

