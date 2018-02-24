Block & Leviton LLP Announces It Has Filed A Class Action Against MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, announces that it has filed a class action against MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MiMedx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDXG) and certain of its officers for violations of the federal securities laws.

If you purchased MiMedx shares between March 7, 2013 through February 19, 2018 inclusive (the "Class Period") and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2018. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Bradley Vettraino at (617) 398-5600, by email at