Blink Fitness Opens Its Newest New York Location In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club, is excited

12 PM to 11 PM

$10,000

to announce the grand opening of its 66th location in Brownsville. The club will open the doors to its much-anticipated location at 81 - 83 E 98th St. on Monday, February 26 from. As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate 50 one-year memberships, worth over, to Made in Brownsville, an organization dedicated to reducing the number of disconnected youth in Brownsville by lowering their barriers and increasing their relevant experience in the innovation economy.

"We're elated and honored to have been chosen as a partner in this effort, to support our community's health and wellness," said COO, Albert N. Kakudji. "We look forward to extending this donation to our community and welcoming the Blink organization into our extended Brownsville, Brooklyn family!"

Attendees will have the chance to receive Blink Fitness branded gear, while one lucky attendee will win a one-year membership to the new gym. In addition, the Made in Brownsville and Blink Fitness representatives will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 AM to officially open the gym to the public.

"We are excited to open our doors, bringing our Mood Above Muscle philosophy to the Brownsville community," said Derelle Guy, Club Manager. "We're sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the neighborhood."

The newest Blink Fitness facility will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core, as well as a wide variety of premium cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training.

Certified personal trainers will be available for those members who wish to create a custom workout experience tailored to their personal goals. As a gym that promises to provide a premium experience to all who join, memberships are available for as low as $15 per month with a free start up personal training session.

Blink Fitness will bring its Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy to its newest locations, celebrating the idea that exercise is not only about looking good, but also about feeling good. Blink Fitness strives to make working out fun and uplifting by creating a Feel Good Experience®, which comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

Address:81 - 83 E 98th St.Brooklyn, NY 11212

Club Hours:Monday-Thursday: 5am to 11pmFriday: 5am to 10pmSaturday-Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About Blink Fitness Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™, which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

