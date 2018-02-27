Blink Fitness Opens Its Newest New Jersey Location In East Orange

EAST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club, is excited

to announce the grand opening of its 67th location in. The club will open the doors to its much-anticipated location at 600 Central Ave onfrom. As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate 50 one-year memberships, worth over, to FAMILYConnections, an organization dedicated to engendering hope, enhancing safety, healing trauma, and strengthening families and communities through innovative counseling, skills-building, training and prevention.

"FAMILYConnections is excited to welcome Blink Fitness to East Orange. As an agency that works tirelessly within Essex County, and the surrounding areas this gift is needed, and sincerely appreciated," said Renee Ring, Benefits Administrator. "We continuously promote self-care for our staff, as they see some of the most difficult situations that Urban communities are facing daily."

Attendees will have the chance to receive Blink Fitness branded gear, while one lucky attendee will win a one-year membership to the new gym. In addition, the FAMILYConnections and Blink Fitness representatives will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 PM to officially open the gym to the public.

"We are excited to open our doors, bringing our Mood Above Muscle philosophy to the East Orange community," said Jason Croft, Club Manager. "We're sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the neighborhood."

The newest Blink Fitness facility will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core, as well as a wide variety of premium cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training.

Certified personal trainers will be available for those members who wish to create a custom workout experience tailored to their personal goals. As a gym that promises to provide a premium experience to all who join, memberships are available for as low as $15 per month with a free start up personal training session.

Blink Fitness will bring its Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy to its newest locations, celebrating the idea that exercise is not only about looking good, but also about feeling good. Blink Fitness strives to make working out fun and uplifting by creating a Feel Good Experience®, which comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

Address:600 Central AveEast Orange, NJ 07018

Club Hours:Monday-Thursday: 5am to 11pmFriday: 5am to 10pmSaturday-Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About Blink Fitness Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™, which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

