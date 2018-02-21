Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Plans to Launch a New eCommerce Sales Platform

XIANYANG, China, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BSPM) ("Biostar" or "the Company"), a PRC-based manufacturer and marketer of

March 2018

pharmaceutical and health supplement products in China for a variety of diseases and conditions, today announced its plans to launch a new e-commerce sales platform (the "Sales Platform") following nearly ten months of research and preparation. The Companyintends to complete this platform by the end ofand launch it during the second fiscal quarter of 2018. The Sales Platform will take a full advantage of various IT trends, including the latest trending content, sharing economy, innovative promotion of traditional and new e-commerce, Wechat business distribution system, etc. The Company will also include its B2C online shopping mall within the Sales Platform to promote its product line.

"The Sales Platform is a result of our ongoing research and development effort," said Mr. Wang Ronghua, the Chairman of Biostar. "This platform is designed to assist the Company in its effort to expand market share and to increase visibility of our product line. We intend to complete this platform by the end of March 2018 and will be officially put into operation in the second quarter of this year."

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary and controlled affiliate in China, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and health supplement products for a variety of diseases and conditions. For more information please visit: http://www.biostarpharmaceuticals.com.

Safe Harbor Relating to the Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The company uses words and phrases such as "guidance," "forecasted," "projects," "is expected," "remain confident," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by Biostar and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to complete and launch its sales platform as planned, and to resume production as anticipated, its ability to sustain its sales effort going forward, its ability promptly and effectively to return to the normal production levels, its ability to retain existing and retain new customers for its products, the Company's ability to recover its sales and revenue following the GMP certification renewal, the state of consumer confidence and market demand or the Company's products, success of our investments, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to sustain our previous levels of profitability including on account of our ability to manage growth, intense competition, wage increases in China, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts and legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside China. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other subsequent filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on our behalf.

