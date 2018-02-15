medindia
Biosensors for Point-of-Care Testing Will Grow to a $33 Billion Market by 2027 Forecasts IDTechEx Research

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Research News
BOSTON, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In their recent market report 'Biosensors for Point-of-Care Testing: Technologies, Applications, Forecasts 2017-2027

' , IDTechEx Research forecast that this market will grow to $33 billion by 2027, with molecular diagnostic devices the main driver for this growth.

Biosensors are used to detect and quantify biological material associated with a disease state or health condition (biomarkers). Biosensors are therefore powerful tools for diagnosis and monitoring. As technological advances allow for such tests to be conducted faster and on smaller devices, these tests are moving out of specialised laboratories and closer to the patient at the point-of-care.

This IDTechEx Research report gives a complete analysis of the important trends in the field of medical biosensors and lists the new technologies and devices which are likely to be highly disruptive to the in vitro diagnostics market. Medical biosensors can diagnose a wealth of diseases and health conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular issues, infectious diseases and cancer. Increasingly, biosensors are also being used to achieve targeted therapies in precision medicine and increase the efficacy of drugs through pharmacogenomics.

As the first report to comprehensively look at all commercial applications for point-of-care biosensors, it gives you a complete picture of the types of biosensors, the key players on the market and the emerging technologies. Commercial biosensors are described in four categories: lateral flow assays, electrochemical test strips, integrated cartridges and molecular diagnostics. Additionally, a 10-year market forecast is given, segmented into: infectious disease, self-monitoring, glucose testing, cancer, cardiometabolic, pregnancy & fertility, and generic testing. All the forecasts in this report show the value of the consumables (disposable devices) thereby giving you a realistic view of the market size. As this market expands, investing in the right technology and business model is now paramount to success over the next decade. 'Biosensors for Point-of-Care Testing: Technologies, Applications, Forecasts 2017-2027' will be of great benefit to any company wishing to be in the value chain of biosensors (materials suppliers, reagent suppliers, microfluidics, contract manufacturers, foundries). For more see http://www.IDTechEx.com/biosensors. About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides companies across the value chain with tools that can assist them in making essential strategic decisions in emerging technologies. IDTechEx offers research reports, subscriptions, consultancy, introductory services and events.

Contact: Charlotte Martin Marketing & Research Co-ordinator c.martin@IDTechEx.com UK: +44-(0)1223-810286

SOURCE IDTechEx Research


