BioLineRx to Report Annual 2017 Results on March 6, 2018

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Management to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology

and immunology, announced today it will release its audited annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, before the US markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EST featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

To dial into the conference call, please dial +1-888-668-9141 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 9, 2018; please dial +1-888-326-9310 from the U.S. or +972-3-925-5901 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. The Company in-licenses novel compounds, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.

BioLineRx's leading therapeutic candidates are: BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform, which has successfully completed a Phase 2a study for relapsed/refractory AML, is in the midst of a Phase 2b study as an AML consolidation treatment and has initiated a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation; and AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors, which is expected to initiate a first-in-man study in the first half of 2018. In addition, BioLineRx has a strategic collaboration with Novartis for the co-development of selected Israeli-sourced novel drug candidates; a collaboration agreement with MSD (known as Merck in the US and Canada), on the basis of which the Company has initiated a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer using the combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA®; and a collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's atezolizumab in several Phase 1b/2 studies for multiple solid tumor indications and AML.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact:PCG AdvisoryVivian CervantesInvestor Relations+1-646-863-6274vivian@pcgadvisory.com

or

Tsipi HaitovskyPublic Relations+972-52-598-9892tsipihai5@gmail.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolinerx-to-report-annual-2017-results-on-march-6-2018-300604733.html

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
