medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

BioDuro Completes Acquisition of Molecular Response to Accelerate Translational Oncology Capabilities

Monday, March 5, 2018 Cancer News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

--Company adds 100,000 tumors to portfolio; enables broad access to proven technology platform--

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDuro LLC, a leading global life sciences contract research and development

organization, announced today the acquisition of Molecular Response LLC and its world-class translational oncology research platform, including its biobank of >100,000 viable tumor specimens. BioDuro customers can now access this platform to support a range of drug discovery oncology and immunooncology studies--from immunophenotyping screens to xenograft pharmacology studies.

The Molecular Response oncology platform comprises the world's largest collection of viable tumor specimens.  These specimens maintain the complexity and heterogeneity of the patient cancer, including tumor, immune and stromal cells, enabling large-scale in vitro and in vivo studies that are otherwise impossible to perform.

"We are committed to growing BioDuro into a complete chemistry and biology provider for our clients, and unique platforms in oncology are a critical centerpiece of that strategy," said TJ Deng, General Manager for BioDuro Discovery.  "The Molecular Response acquisition immediately strengthens our capability and provides our clients a continuous set of capability, enabling our customers to start with our chemistry services through preclinical and translational oncology studies, all the way to IND."

BioDuro biology maintains a state-of-the-art in vivo oncology capability, including 18,000 sq ft AAALAC accredited vivarium, cell-derived xenograft (CDX), patient-derived xenograft (PDX), and syngeneic oncology models, with animal imaging and multi-color flow cytometry for immune cell analysis.  BioDuro recently launched hTME-3DX Screen and Verify, providing a combination of humanized 3D tumor models in vitro, and follow-on in vivo PDX capability, matched to same primary patient sample.

As part of the acquisition, Molecular Response CEO, Thomas B. Broudy, PhD will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Translational Sciences & Strategy.

"The combination of operational scale and platform depth allows our partners to investigate a virtually unlimited number of drug discovery programs—from targeting T-cell checkpoint biology to defining biomarkers predictive of response," said Broudy.  "The platform has been validated through hundreds of pharma and biotech preclinical and translational oncology research studies, and we are now excited to support BioDuro global customers with this world-class set of solutions."

BioDuro will maintain Molecular Response as a wholly-owned subsidiary, growing its ongoing operations in Shanghai, Beijing and San Diego with new service offerings using the biobank platform.  Molecular Response will continue all business development efforts to sell biospecimens to strategic partners interested in tissue acquisition to support internal capabilities.

About BioDuroBioDuro is a leading, global life sciences research and development organization that provides biopharmaceutical clients and partners with comprehensive, fully integrated drug discovery services spanning target identification to IND filing, through to GMP manufacture of drug substance for clinical trials. With depth and breadth of therapeutic expertise in small and large molecule discovery, development and scale up, combined with unique technology platforms such as high content 3D drug screening and bioavailability enhancement of insoluble compounds, BioDuro is well positioned to help biopharmaceutical partners significantly accelerate their lead discovery programs, and de-risk development programs for higher value outcomes. Visit www.bioduro.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioduro-completes-acquisition-of-molecular-response-to-accelerate-translational-oncology-capabilities-300607827.html

SOURCE BioDuro LLC



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.