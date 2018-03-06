medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Beware of Carbon Monoxide Poison Dangers During Storms, Says The Poison Control Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Hospital News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Poison Control Center at CHOP reminds residents of Delaware,

eastern Pennsylvania, and the Philadelphia region of the hazards of carbon monoxide – especially dangerous during weather emergencies and power outages. During past fall hurricanes and
winter snow storms, The Poison Control Center has received numerous calls related to carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper use of gas-powered generators, grills, and cooking stoves, as well as from snow-obstructed exhaust pipes on cars.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is often called the "silent killer" because the gas is odorless, tasteless, colorless—and toxic. CO is made when any appliance that burns wood or fuel (oil, gas, propane, kerosene, coal) is malfunctioning or poorly vented. Often mistaken for flu, early symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, nausea, sleepiness, dizziness, and confusion. In severe cases, CO can cause coma, heart attack, and death. CO may be the culprit if symptoms occur shortly after using a furnace or generator, if multiple family members become sick at the same time, or if symptoms improve when outside of a home or building.

There are ways to make sure that CO does not cause problems in your home:

  • Make sure that all furnaces, chimneys, wood stoves, and heaters are checked regularly and are in good condition.
  • Never use barbecue grills or gasoline-powered equipment indoors or in a garage.
  • During power outages, gasoline-powered generators should only be used outdoors, away from vents or windows, and at least 25 feet from the house.
  • Don't use gas ovens to heat your home.
  • Avoid sitting in a car with the engine running if deep snow or mud is blocking the exhaust pipe.
  • Install CO monitors in your home and make sure all monitors have fresh, working batteries.

If you think CO is in your home, you may attempt to air out the house, shut off the heating system, and call 911 or your heating company. If you have any symptoms and you suspect CO poisoning, leave the area immediately and contact The Poison Control Center or 911. The Poison Control Center's toll-free 24-hour hotline is 1-800-222-1222.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 535-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Joey McCool Ryan(267) 426-6070McCool@email.chop.edu 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beware-of-carbon-monoxide-poison-dangers-during-storms-says-the-poison-control-center-at-childrens-hospital-of-philadelphia-300608329.html

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.