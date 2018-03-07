Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Recognized With Overall Winner of All Categories for CMO Leadership Awards

LEE, Mass., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), an advanced, innovative sterile filling

capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service)

provider which utilizes isolator based flexible filling, has won the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Leadership Award. BSM is a fill/finish company that employs state of the art technology to enhance the sterility assurance and flexibilityto its clients. More than 110 contract manufacturers were assessed on more than 23 performance metrics in the ISR's annual competition. The Awards, presented byand based on research conducted by ISR, recognize top outsourcing partners, determined by feedback from sponsor companies who outsource their manufacturing. Berkshire Sterile won overall in all categories (six critical categories were evaluated:for both 'Big Pharma' and 'Small Pharma' categories.

"The survey participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes. Respondents only evaluate companies with which they have worked with in the past 18 months, ensuring that performance evaluations are based on actual involvement with the contract manufacturers' and clear experiential data," stated Jon Howland, CEO, Life Science Leader. Shawn Kinney, Chief Executive Officer, BSM, added "We are honored that the community and our clients view our investment in innovative technologies, expertise and client centric attitude as being outstanding."

Further, specialty award category winners will be announced at a later date leading up to the CMO Leadership Awards Reception at The W Hotel on March 21, 2018 in NYC.

ABOUT Berkshire Sterile

BSM is a supplier of advanced sterile filling technologies for drugs, biologics and medical devices. BSM will continually strive to meet constantly changing customer requirements and critical deadlines utilizing the most current and flexible technologies for sterile drug manufacturing together with robust quality systems to ensure the highest level of sterility assurance and quality achievable.

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing is headquartered in Lee, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.berkshiresterile.com

Innovation Meets Sterile Manufacturing

