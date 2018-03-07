medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Beleave Announces Significant Appointments to its Board of Directors

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TORONTO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") (CSE: BE; OTCQX: BLEVF) is

pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Heselton and Mark Miles to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We see these additions as transformational and on behalf of the entire Company

we would like to welcome Mark and Mark to the team." Commented Beleave CEO Andrew Wnek, "Their expertise in worldwide pharmaceuticals and large scale construction respectively will prove invaluable as we continue to roll out our long term vision." 

Mark Heselton is an experienced pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years with Fortune 100, NYSE listed, research-based pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Pfizer. His broad international leadership experience in commercial and general management assignments spans Canada, Europe and Australia as well as emerging markets in Central & Eastern Europe, Russia/CIS, Middle East Africa, South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. He has led business transformations across a spectrum of novel technologies including biologics, vaccines and non-biologic complex drugs. He is currently Senior Vice President, Global Partner Business with Vifor Pharmaceuticals, the world's leading iron replacement therapy company, based in Zürich, Switzerland. 

"Mark's expertise and reach into the global pharmaceutical industry is arguably unrivaled," underlined Wnek, "His background is very much in line with our foundation. The addition of Mark, his insight and perspective will play a major role in future growth."

Throughout his career Mr. Heselton has been actively involved in chairing pharmaceutical industry associations aimed at shaping healthcare reform and improving market access for innovative medicines, working in collaboration with governments around the world. He also served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Pittsburgh's Executive MBA affiliated program in Prague, the Czech Republic.

Mr. Heselton holds a Bachelor of Sciences Degree from Queen's University and completed the Executive General Management Program at INSEAD. This summer he will complete the Financial Times postgraduate Non-Executive Director Diploma in London. He is Canadian, married with two sons, and lives in Zürich, Switzerland.

In addition, Mark Miles is the President of M2PM Limited and has more than thirty-five years of experience and expertise in the construction and development industries. Over his career, Mr. Miles has been a general contractor, health care and life sciences facilities project representative, government representative and an advisor/investor to a P3 infrastructure developer in the private sector.

Mr. Miles started his career with Ellis Don Corporation where he was a Senior Project Manager working on a variety of large complex construction projects, including the Sky Dome, Metro Hall, Sunnybrook Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital. He founded his construction project management business in January 1999 and was retained by the University Health Network to oversee their Project 2003 redevelopment of Princess Margaret, Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals and by Partnerships BC to supervise the design and construction of the Abbottsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre. He then joined a large P3 infrastructure developer for ten years where he provided executive services for the project design, construction and delivery for a full spectrum of publicly procured infrastructure projects.

Wnek continued, "The scope of the projects that Mr. Miles has overseen, specifically as they pertain to the developing and redeveloping of hospitals will allow him to be an active contributor to future expansion projects and ensure the Company maintains the highest facility standards as we evaluate opportunities worldwide." 

Further, Mr. Miles served on the Board of his community hockey association for six years holding various positions including the Vice President of the GTHL Division. He has coached and managed several community hockey teams and organized multiple hockey tournaments over the course of fifteen years. Mr. Miles is married with two adult children and has volunteered and participated in multiple community and fundraising events.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Beleave Inc.



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.