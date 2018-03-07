Beleave Announces Significant Appointments to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") (CSE: BE; OTCQX: BLEVF) is

Mark Heselton

Mark Miles

pleased to announce the appointment ofandto the Company's Board of Directors.

"We see these additions as transformational and on behalf of the entire Company

Andrew Wnek

we would like to welcome Mark and Mark to the team." Commented Beleave CEO, "Their expertise in worldwide pharmaceuticals and large scale construction respectively will prove invaluable as we continue to roll out our long term vision."

Mark Heselton is an experienced pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years with Fortune 100, NYSE listed, research-based pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Pfizer. His broad international leadership experience in commercial and general management assignments spans Canada, Europe and Australia as well as emerging markets in Central & Eastern Europe, Russia/CIS, Middle East Africa, South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. He has led business transformations across a spectrum of novel technologies including biologics, vaccines and non-biologic complex drugs. He is currently Senior Vice President, Global Partner Business with Vifor Pharmaceuticals, the world's leading iron replacement therapy company, based in Zürich, Switzerland.

"Mark's expertise and reach into the global pharmaceutical industry is arguably unrivaled," underlined Wnek, "His background is very much in line with our foundation. The addition of Mark, his insight and perspective will play a major role in future growth."

Throughout his career Mr. Heselton has been actively involved in chairing pharmaceutical industry associations aimed at shaping healthcare reform and improving market access for innovative medicines, working in collaboration with governments around the world. He also served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Pittsburgh's Executive MBA affiliated program in Prague, the Czech Republic.

Mr. Heselton holds a Bachelor of Sciences Degree from Queen's University and completed the Executive General Management Program at INSEAD. This summer he will complete the Financial Times postgraduate Non-Executive Director Diploma in London. He is Canadian, married with two sons, and lives in Zürich, Switzerland.

In addition, Mark Miles is the President of M2PM Limited and has more than thirty-five years of experience and expertise in the construction and development industries. Over his career, Mr. Miles has been a general contractor, health care and life sciences facilities project representative, government representative and an advisor/investor to a P3 infrastructure developer in the private sector.

Mr. Miles started his career with Ellis Don Corporation where he was a Senior Project Manager working on a variety of large complex construction projects, including the Sky Dome, Metro Hall, Sunnybrook Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital. He founded his construction project management business in January 1999 and was retained by the University Health Network to oversee their Project 2003 redevelopment of Princess Margaret, Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals and by Partnerships BC to supervise the design and construction of the Abbottsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre. He then joined a large P3 infrastructure developer for ten years where he provided executive services for the project design, construction and delivery for a full spectrum of publicly procured infrastructure projects.

Wnek continued, "The scope of the projects that Mr. Miles has overseen, specifically as they pertain to the developing and redeveloping of hospitals will allow him to be an active contributor to future expansion projects and ensure the Company maintains the highest facility standards as we evaluate opportunities worldwide."

Further, Mr. Miles served on the Board of his community hockey association for six years holding various positions including the Vice President of the GTHL Division. He has coached and managed several community hockey teams and organized multiple hockey tournaments over the course of fifteen years. Mr. Miles is married with two adult children and has volunteered and participated in multiple community and fundraising events.

