Baylis Medical wins Best Managed Companies award

TORONTO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical Company is proud to announce that it has been named a 2018 winner of

Canada's

Best Managed Companies, one of the country's leading business award programs honouring excellence in Canadian-owned and managed businesses.

Established in 1993, Canada's

Best Managed Companies recognizes those that demonstrate innovation in management and business practices, and sustained growth. This year, Best Managed companies were selected on the basis of having a clear strategy and vision, investment in capability and commitment to talent.

Behind Baylis Medical's success is a long-standing culture of empowering employees across all departments to take an innovative approach to their work. The company fosters an environment focused on learning, continuous improvement and employee development.

"We are thrilled to have won this designation," said Deb Douma, Director of Human Resources at Baylis Medical. "We operate under the deep-rooted belief that Baylis is at its best when our employees are at their best. This makes it all the more important to give them the tools and confidence to continually contribute to our ultimate goal: developing innovative solutions that improve the lives of people around the world."

This focus has resulted in rapid growth for Baylis Medical. The company is expanding its range of products to deliver added value to patients and physicians. It is also increasing its employee-base, including its sales team, as it expands into new and existing international markets.

"Having the in-house expertise allows us to efficiently identify issues faced by physicians and their patients, and deliver innovative solutions more rapidly. Being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies validates our employee-centric approach to business," said Kris Shah, President of Baylis Medical.

Canada's Best Managed Companies' awardees will be honoured at the annual winners' gala taking place on April 11 in Toronto.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Baylis Medical Company Inc.

Baylis Medical develops and markets high-technology medical devices used in the fields of electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and spinal procedures. Our vision is to develop and market innovative medical therapies while Improving the Lives of People Around the World. The company has offices in Montreal and Toronto (Canada), Boston (USA), London (UK), and Munich (Germany). For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com.

PRM-00305 EN J-1,2,3 V-1 © Baylis Medical Company Inc., 2018. The Baylis Medical logo is a trademark or registered trademark of Baylis Medical Company Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Baylis Médical