Barber Surgeons Guild (BSG) Announces Launch Of New Los Angeles Flagship Location And Upcoming Premium Product Line

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barber Surgeons Guild (BSG), a new luxury brand for personal-grooming

West Hollywood

Ari S. Goldberg

Justin Rome

products and services, today announced the launch of its first flagship location in, as well as its upcoming premium product line. Founded by, serial entrepreneur and founder of StyleCaster Media Group, and facial plastic surgeon, MD, the new grooming collection, which promotes healthy hair growth and the ideal scalp environment to prevent hair loss, is available for pre-order starting today at BarberSurgeonsGuild.com. The BSG West Hollywood Outpost offers BSG's high-end grooming services and advanced medical-grooming therapies, alongside an upscale retail setting, showcasing the new BSG Grooming Essentials product line.

Dr. Simon Ourian, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist and celebrity favorite, serves as a BSG founding partner and medical advisor. Recently, the company completed a funding round from an elite group of entrepreneurs and executives who, as founding partners, also will serve as corporate advisors.

"As a health-conscious guy who also cares about looking sharp, I became interested in the men's grooming and maintenance space, especially following the billion-dollar exit of Dollar Shave Club and success of Harry's," said Goldberg, a founder of Barber Surgeons Guild. "In my last business, we sold multi-million dollar digital advertising campaigns to help top beauty brands promote their products. When I met Dr. Justin Rome and we discussed our shared vision, I realized we could develop and sell our own collection of luxury grooming products — alongside physical locations featuring advanced medical-grooming services — which has never been done before."

BSG offers a complete line of products and services, all backed by clinical science and medical research. The first BSG Outpost, located in West Hollywood, features advanced medical-grooming therapies provided by BSG's expert medical team led by Dr. Rome, including robotic hair restoration and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) hair maintenance, laser body contouring and laser fat removal, laser facials, and laser tattoo removal.

"As a facial plastic surgeon who has treated countless hair-regeneration clients over the years, I saw that much of their hair loss could have been prevented with the right products and treatments," said Dr. Rome, Chief Medical Officer and fellow founder of BSG. "Speaking with Ari made me think about their personal experience more holistically, and inspired us to develop our own products and perform these services in an upscale, relaxed, and modern environment."

Additionally, the BSG Outpost offers grooming services performed by BSG's Master Barbers, such as haircuts and shaves, and carries its branded premium retail products, including shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, pomade, and texture liniment.

About Barber Surgeons Guild:Based in Los Angeles, Barber Surgeons Guild (BSG) is a luxury grooming, essentials, and maintenance company, established in 2016 by entrepreneur Ari S. Goldberg and facial plastic surgeon Justin Rome, MD. BSG combines Goldberg's expertise in marketing with Rome's medical success. Renowned cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Simon Ourian, serves as BSG's medical advisor and a founding partner. BSG was created with a commitment to excellence and dedication to serving the community using the finest ingredients, all backed by science and medical research. Historically, "barber surgeons" — from which BSG draws its inspiration and name — were the medical practitioners and grooming experts of medieval Europe, ranging from haircuts to surgery. For more information, visit barbersurgeonsguild.com, and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

