'Baby' Laser Restores Luster to Younger Skin

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Medical Aesthetician Jayme Bashian with Advanced Dermatology's Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa Offers Tips for Keeping Skin Healthy

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Mar. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If you're looking good, then you're feeling good." So comments

Jayme Bashian, lead medical aesthetician for Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa, who says self-esteem in an age of camera phones and self-portrait postings on social media is a primary reason why so many people, including men, are now seeking cosmetic skin procedures earlier in life. "People in their 30s and 40s who are showing early signs of aging -- fine lines, wrinkles and spots of skin discoloration on their face, neck and hands – are looking for easy, non-surgical ways to rejuvenate their skin to improve appearance," states Bashian, who also is director of the Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa, a division of New York and New Jersey-based Advanced Dermatology PC and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery.

Advancements in skin-resurfacing lasers, including recent development of Clear + Brilliant technology, also known as "Baby Fraxel," are helping Bashian and experts like her keep pace with growing societal demands for a more youthful appearance.

"With the Clear + Brilliant laser, we can restore the health and luster of skin in younger patients by smoothing surface lines and wrinkles, improving texture, reducing size of pores, eliminating uneven skin pigmentation and even successfully treating early signs of sun damage, including melasma, namely, the spots of brown and brown-gray discoloration that can appear on the skin," Bashian says.

The laser works by creating thermal energy, which is absorbed by water in the skin. This energy stimulates production of collagen, a long, fibrous, structural protein found in the inner layer (dermis) of skin. Collagen serves as an underlying structural platform that helps support skin layers and keep skin tight. In fact, a scientific report published July 2017 indicates that a type of collagen, COL 17, helps maintain the outer layer of skin (epidermis) in a "juvenile state" by preventing epidermal cells from "over-proliferating" and causing the skin thickening that comes with aging.

Bashian cautions, however, that Clear + Brilliant, a device developed by Solta Medical, Inc., is not the treatment of choice for everyone, especially for older individuals whose skin has already developed deeper wrinkles, sagged and become more photoaged.

"Clear + Brilliant is the 'light beer' of Fraxel™ Laser technology. It is frequently called 'Baby Fraxel' because it is gentler, less intense and does not penetrate as deeply into the skin as other lasers. This device is the first in its category for addressing the signs of early skin aging in younger and middle-aged adults; it is intended only for superficial skin resurfacing and improvement," Bashian explains.

Side effects of "Baby Fraxel" therapy are minimal, Bashian says. "Patients may experience some minor, temporary redness and dryness in the treated area, but, otherwise, there's no downtime. They can complete a treatment session during lunch break and return to work immediately afterwards."

As many as six laser sessions with Clear + Brilliant may be necessary, however, to obtain the desired level of skin improvement, she adds. Bashian adds that even the best available skin treatments are not nearly as effective as simple prevention in warding off signs of aging. She offers these tips for keeping skin healthy and youthful-appearing:

  •     Shield skin from the harmful ultraviolet light of the sun. Wear protective clothing outdoors and slather exposed skin areas with sunscreen rated at 30 or higher protective value.
  •     Exercise regularly. Exercise is known to enhance blood circulation, boost immunity and help maintain young-looking skin.
  •     Follow a well-balanced diet, including consumption of sulfur-rich vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and onions. Sulfur-laden foods keep skin and nails healthy.
  •     Get sufficient sleep. "It's called 'beauty rest' for a reason," Bashian says.
  •     Cleanse skin gently and apply a skin moisturizer regularly. Don't irritate skin by scrubbing it.
  •     Drink less alcohol, and, if you smoke, stop – now.

Bio: Jayme Bashian is director and lead medical aesthetician for the Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa, a division of Advanced Dermatology PC and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery. She is board-certified in aesthetics, she works alongside leading cosmetic surgeons, who specialize in advanced aesthetics and cosmetic surgery.

Advanced Dermatology P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery (New York & New Jersey) is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. http://www.advanceddermatologypc.com.

 

SOURCE Simply Posh Aesthetic Spa



