BIOLASE® To Host 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On March 14, 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced

today that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December
31, 2017, and to answer questions.  A press release disclosing the Company's financial results will be distributed at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Phone ParticipationTo listen to the conference call live via telephone, dial 877-407-4019 from the U.S. or, for international callers, dial 1-201-689-8337, approximately 10 minutes before the start time.

Webcast ParticipationTo listen to the conference call live via the Internet, visit the Investors section of the BIOLASE website at www.biolase.com.

ReplayAn audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the BIOLASE website.

About BIOLASE, Inc.BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 90 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times.  BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients.  BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment.  BIOLASE has sold over 35,500 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world.  Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase® iPlus™, Waterlase Express™  and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/biolaseinc, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos.

BIOLASE® and Waterlase® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-to-host-2017-fourth-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-on-march-14-2018-300608583.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.



