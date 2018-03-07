BIOLASE Secures $6 Million Revolving Line Of Credit

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today

$6 million

announced that it has secured arevolving line of credit from Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank. Funds from the two-year accounts receivable line of credit will be used for working capital purposes.

BIOLASE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Beaver said, "I believe the new line of credit, coupled with the $11.4 million equity (net) infusion from the rights offering that closed in the fourth quarter of last year, will be sufficient to fund the Company's future growth as it moves towards achieving its goals of positive operating cash flow and profitability. We would like to thank our investors and lenders for their confidence and support and look forward to working with Bridge Bank."

This debt capacity will ensure that sufficient capital is available to support several accelerated growth initiatives such as BIOLASE's recently announced expansion in Southern California that the company believes will help transform its customer's experiences using its products. Last month, the company announced new initiatives in the region, including additional field support specialists, educational courses and an advisory board, among other programs. BIOLASE will expand these efforts to additional markets as well.

These initiatives are designed to increase awareness and education around dental lasers for both dentists and patients. Such programs will continue to pave the path for minimally invasive and pain-free dentistry, enabling dentists to deliver the highest level of patient care and build prospering practices. With the launch of BIOLASE's Waterlase ExpressTM, laser dentistry shifted from a fantasy for many dentists to a reality. The affordability, flexibility and simplicity of the Waterlase Express enables virtually every dentist to incorporate laser dentistry into their practices and enhance the quality of care they deliver.

"We're very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the team at Biolase," said, Mark Breneman, senior vice president of Bridge Bank's Southern California technology banking group. "We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to expand."

