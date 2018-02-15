BIOLASE Announces Initiatives to Increase Dental Laser Awareness and Education in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced

Southern California

today that it is bolstering its efforts into significantly enhance the region's oral health and dental care by increasing awareness and education in laser dentistry.

BIOLASE is adding local specialists to its staff to offer dentists more support in maximizing the use of their lasers. In addition, the company will offer more educational courses, informational events and community activities to help ensure that dentists and their patients are provided with the latest information in laser dentistry. BIOLASE will also develop a local advisory board of dentistry veterans whose collective expertise will serve as an excellent resource that will help propel the local market forward.

"We are proud of our developments and contributions to paving the path for minimally invasive and pain free dentistry over the last 30 years and look forward to continuing our support of dentists around the world, starting with those in our backyard, where nearly 10 percent of the dental practices in the United States are located," said Harold C. Flynn Jr., president and CEO of BIOLASE. "Prioritizing our local community is important to our legacy and our mission as a company. As we continue to build out an enhanced program that delivers essential resources and access to best-in-class products, support and services in the local market, we will expand our efforts and export our best practices to other markets as well."

"Dental lasers deliver minimally invasive and conservative solutions across all specialties that enable dentists to provide the highest level of care to their patients and grow their practices. We aim to render needles, drills and scalpels passé in dentistry, especially for children," Flynn added.

The support staff will comprise of practice development representatives who will assist doctors and staff as they reinforce their practices with the latest laser technologies. These representatives will conduct training and additional educational workshops for regional dentists and patients. New educational courses will include important and timely clinical topics in dentistry, such as the management of peri-implantitis – a growing issue globally in the maintenance and care of dental implant patients with no established solutions, which BIOLASE intends to change with its Waterlase® technology.

As part of its efforts to increase access to dental lasers for both referring doctors and patients, BIOLASE has developed the "Find a Waterlase Dentist" feature for desktop and mobile devices as an easy resource for patients to find BIOLASE providers in their regions. In addition to being a valuable tool for patients, this feature helps drive business for dentists in Southern California and across the country.

BIOLASE's minimally invasive and smallest all-tissue laser, the recently launched fifth-generation Waterlase ExpressTM, is a key element of the company's strategy to expand all-tissue laser use in dentistry. The flexibility and simplicity of the Waterlase Express can enable virtually every dentist to incorporate patient-sparing and practice-building laser dentistry into their practices and enhance the quality and level of care they provide their patients. In addition to the Waterlase Express, BIOLASE offers a full-spectrum of transformational laser devices, providing best-in-class laser solutions to fit every dentist's needs.

About BIOLASE, Inc.BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 90 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 35,500 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase® iPlus™, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE® and Waterlase® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-announces-initiatives-to-increase-dental-laser-awareness-and-education-in-southern-california-300599257.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.