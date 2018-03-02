medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

BD Announces Results of Offer to Repurchase its 3.000% Notes Due 2026

Friday, March 2, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) announced today

the results of its previously announced offer to repurchase (the "Offer") any and all of its outstanding 3.000% Notes due May 15, 2026 (the "Notes") in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to repurchase,
dated January 8, 2018 (the "Offer to Repurchase").  The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 1, 2018 (the "Expiration Date").

As of the Expiration Date, a total of $460,687,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, representing approximately 98.04% of the total outstanding aggregate principal amount of Notes. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes prior to the Expiration Date are entitled to receive cash equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of purchase, subject to the rights of holders of Notes on the relevant record date to receive interest due on the relevant interest payment date, which is equivalent to $1,015.58 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered. The settlement date of the Offer is expected to occur on March 6, 2018.

The tender and information agent for the Offer is Global Bondholder Services Corporation.  Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-3900 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase the Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Repurchase, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain estimates and other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "will," "expect," "outlook," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "would," "target," or other similar words, phrases or expressions and variations or negatives of these words.  Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the expected timing of completion of the Offer and other statements that are not historical facts.  These statements are based on the current expectations of BD management and are not predictions of actual performance.  

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding BD's business and performance, including in relation to the consummation of the Offer.  All such statements are based upon current expectations of BD and involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement. With respect to forward-looking statements contained herein, a number of factors could cause actual results to vary materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the timely settlement of the Offer as well as other factors discussed in BD's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this announcement.  BD undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

BDMonique Dolecki, Investor Relations – (201) 847-5378Kristen Cardillo, Corporate Communications – (201) 847-5657

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-announces-results-of-offer-to-repurchase-its-3000-notes-due-2026-300607221.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.