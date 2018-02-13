BC Platforms to Provide Real World Evidence Solutions to Pfizer in Cardiovascular Diseases

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms, a

world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announces that Pfizer Finland will be using its technology solutions and research platform, including BCRQUEST.COM, to study data in cardiovascular diseases. The services will be used toanalyze anonymized data from Turku University Hospital and other health care providers to generate real world evidence in atrial fibrillation patients. Microsoft will provide the cloud infrastructure for indexing and accessing the information globally through the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Jaakko Parkkinen, Country Medical Director at Pfizer commented, "Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of global mortality in the world and the incidence is rising due to an aging population. The diseases are complex and therefore we need data to fully understand and provide the best treatment outcomes for patients. We believe that combining our expertise in treatment of cardiovascular diseases with BC Platforms' advanced genomic and clinical data management solutions through BCRQUEST.COM, we can gather and analyse important real world evidence to generate optimal patient outcomes."

Samu Kurki, lead scientist at BC Platforms commented: 'Pfizer is one of the leaders in providing treatment solutions for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and we are delighted that they have chosen to collaborate with us to support the generation of real world evidence in this space to better understand the complexities of the disease. These types of projects are ideal for leveraging data from innovative healthcare systems to support clinical research and outcomes.'

Pfizer and BC Platforms are both part of the FinnGen project, which is one of the largest global research projects aiming to improve human health through genetic research. The collaborative nature of the project is exceptional and all the partners are working closely together to ensure appropriate transparency, data security and ownership. Finland is leading the field in this space due to its combination of unique genetic heritage, decades of population-wide medical registry data, progressive government legislation and cutting-edge genomics technologies.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

