Azumio food image recognition baked into Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Monday, February 26, 2018
Samsung introduces food image recognition capabilities in Bixby powered by Azumio deep learning AI technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Azumio, the company behind Calorie Mama Food API, is

working together with Samsung to enhance Bixby with the power to recognize food and associated information about it. Calorie Mama Food API is a food image recognition technology that uses deep learning to classify thousands of food categories across different cuisines around the world. Users of the new Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be able to explore the new food recognition feature inside Bixby and obtain instant nutritional information about the food they eat and much more. Pointing the camera using Bixby to a specific food item is all the user needs to do. This is the simplest way for consumers to learn more about the food they eat and understand its nutritional values in a typical serving, including calories and other macro and micronutrients.

"Our vision for the Calorie Mama API is to provide the best food image recognition technology to our partners," said Tom Xu, Co-founder of Azumio, "And to simplify nutrition tracking and food discovery for healthy living to their customers." 

About AzumioAzumio has pioneered advanced mobile health solutions to help people reach their individual fitness goals. The company also provides AI solutions to other developers through their API services such as their Calorie Mama Food API, a dedicated service for food image recognition using deep learning. Based in Palo Alto, California, Azumio is venture-backed by Founders Fund, Felicis Ventures and Accel Partners.  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azumio-food-image-recognition-baked-into-samsung-galaxy-s9s9-300603869.html

SOURCE Azumio



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
