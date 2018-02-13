Award Winning Fertility Practice, Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta Named Best Reproductive Endocrinology Practice by Kudzu

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta (SGF Atlanta) has been named Best Reproductive

Georgia

Atlanta

Endocrinology Practice by Kudzu, a service—originally focused on the localmarket who's expanding across the country—that matches businesses with customers based on customer ratings and reviews. Formerly known as Georgia Reproductive Specialists, SGF Atlanta is the third largest IVF practice in theregion and growing, providing best-in-class fertility care by offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment options for infertility.

In addition to being named Best Fertility Practice in the Atlanta region, each of the three SGF Atlanta physicians, Drs. Mark Perloe, Anne Namnoum, and Desireé McCarthy-Keith were also recognized by Kudzu as Best Fertility Specialists. This recognition is voted on by members of the surrounding Atlanta community. Each highly trained physician brings equal parts clinical expertise and human compassion to each patient's unique fertility journey.

"Like many of you, my wife and I have been navigating this process for quite some time. We've met with many different specialists, and have tested the waters with several doctors who specialize in this field. However, as soon as we met with the team at SGF Atlanta, we knew we wouldn't need to go anywhere else," says a former SGF Atlanta patient.

"Thank you to our patients and the community for this recognition and continued support of SGF Atlanta. I feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of helping patients build their families. With now 50,000 babies born and counting, we look forward to continuing to serve the Atlanta region with the highest quality fertility care," says Dr. Mark Perloe.

In other news, SGF Atlanta was also recently designated as a Center of Excellence by Optum,™ a leading information and technology-enabled health services business. SGF Atlanta earned this distinction by demonstrating successful clinical outcomes and exceptional physician experience, staffing, and facilities, as well as maintaining accreditation status and continuous quality assurance.

SGF Atlanta was formed in July 2017 when Georgia Reproductive Specialists and Shady Grove Fertility, which has 25 locations throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., announced their merger. By combining the successful clinical, scientific, and operational approaches, the merger offered an exceptional opportunity to provide enhanced fertility services and unique financial programs to the Atlanta community. To learn more, schedule an appointment at any one of SGF Atlanta's three locations by calling 404-843-2229.

About Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta SGF Atlanta, formerly Georgia Reproductive Specialists (GRS), is part of the Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) international network of state-of-the-art infertility care and IVF centers, offering patients individualized care, innovative financial options, and pregnancy rates among the highest in the United States. For more information about SGF Atlanta or to schedule an appointment with a SGF Atlanta physician, call 404-843-2229 or fill out this brief form. For more information about Shady Grove Fertility, call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility