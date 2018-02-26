Author Stacee Goetzinger's Newly Released "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" Offers Hope from the Darkness of Eating Disorders and Depression

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart": thirty

raw and honest writings which share an intimate look atrecovery journey from anorexia, depression, and self-harm. "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" is the creation of the published author,, a writer, speaker, wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Stacee developed a faith in Jesus at a young age. Feeling worthy of God's unconditional love has, however, been a constant battle. Stacee is a survivor of an eating disorder who has struggled with mental health issues. Stacee is wife to Doug and mom to her redheaded encouragers, Shelbee and Rylee. Stacee and her family live in. Readers can connect with Stacee and catch her latest blog post at http://www.speakoutloud.me.

"Do you have a struggle that hurts you and your journey in this life? Fighting this…can feel hopeless and paralyzing if you are choosing to face it on your own. But I have good news for you! No matter what your struggle may be, and regardless of the nature of your battle, there is shameless hope to be found in the only one who truly knows how hard you strive to get a handle on what is relentless in trying to drown you…His name is Jesus and he is into restoring you and me." --Stacee Goetzinger

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacee Goetzinger's new book was created for those struggling with paralyzing hopelessness.

Author Stacee Goetzinger struggles with anorexia nervosa and depression. She has struggled with these compounding mental health issues for years. She has struggled through the darkness of self-destructive impulses. Her battle has exhausted her. When she stood before the door of despair, however, she chose the complications of life over a legacy of suicide. With the support of the God-chosen encouragers in her life, she sees hope and victory on the horizon.

"You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" is a collection of thirty letters from Stacee Goetzinger's heart to those battling with their own demons. Not every struggle is the same, but the need for hope and encouragement is shared by all those who face mental health issues. People were created to live and heal in a community without the harsh judgment of one another. By acknowledging everyone needs help, and hope, from Jesus, anyone can work through their trials.

