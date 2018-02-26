medindia
Author Stacee Goetzinger's Newly Released "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" Offers Hope from the Darkness of Eating Disorders and Depression

Monday, February 26, 2018 Mental Health News
"You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacee Goetzinger is a collection of letters that detail one woman's struggle with anorexia, depression, and self-harm. By sharing her journey and faith, Stacee Goetzinger hopes those who struggle will find a connection to her story and experience hope.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart": thirty

raw and honest writings which share an intimate look at Stacee Goetzinger's recovery journey from anorexia, depression, and self-harm. "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" is the creation of the published author, Stacee Goetzinger, a writer, speaker, wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Stacee developed a faith in Jesus at a young age. Feeling worthy of God's unconditional love has, however, been a constant battle. Stacee is a survivor of an eating disorder who has struggled with mental health issues. Stacee is wife to Doug and mom to her redheaded encouragers, Shelbee and Rylee. Stacee and her family live in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Readers can connect with Stacee and catch her latest blog post at http://www.speakoutloud.me.

"Do you have a struggle that hurts you and your journey in this life? Fighting this…can feel hopeless and paralyzing if you are choosing to face it on your own. But I have good news for you! No matter what your struggle may be, and regardless of the nature of your battle, there is shameless hope to be found in the only one who truly knows how hard you strive to get a handle on what is relentless in trying to drown you…His name is Jesus and he is into restoring you and me." --Stacee Goetzinger

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacee Goetzinger's new book was created for those struggling with paralyzing hopelessness.

Author Stacee Goetzinger struggles with anorexia nervosa and depression. She has struggled with these compounding mental health issues for years. She has struggled through the darkness of self-destructive impulses. Her battle has exhausted her. When she stood before the door of despair, however, she chose the complications of life over a legacy of suicide. With the support of the God-chosen encouragers in her life, she sees hope and victory on the horizon.

"You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" is a collection of thirty letters from Stacee Goetzinger's heart to those battling with their own demons. Not every struggle is the same, but the need for hope and encouragement is shared by all those who face mental health issues. People were created to live and heal in a community without the harsh judgment of one another. By acknowledging everyone needs help, and hope, from Jesus, anyone can work through their trials.

View a synopsis of "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Are Worth Saving: Letters of Hope from a Desperate Heart", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
