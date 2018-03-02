Author Patricia Graves's New Book "Murder is Against the Law, But…" is a Gripping Novel that Deals with Legal and Corporate Technicalities as Means to an End.

PENNS GROVE, N.J., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patricia Graves, a retired mental health worker with degrees in

health science and business administration from, now residing in, has completed her book "Murder is Against the Law, But…": a suspenseful novel of cutthroat business practices at a fictitious mental health facility.

Janet Nelson is a child dealing with emotional abuse from a vindictive mother who keeps her away from her father and is sexually abused by her stepfather. She lives in fear at home and high school where she is almost beaten to death by the high school bully amid a school staff who is aware of the bullying but do nothing to aid her.

Hospitalized with severe injuries she concocts an illegal scheme to escape her parents' home.

She convinces her cousin, Elizabeth Nelson, to masquerade as her mother and open a lawsuit against the school. She puts her scheme into action and is befriended by a young, fresh out of law school attorney, Roger Wellington Lloyd, working in a law firm's library who accidentally gets her case. Ambitious, imaginative and manipulative, out to prove himself, he takes the case without permission and succeeds in getting the entire country involved in the plight of bullied children. Janet falls in love with him as the father she never had, and he loves her as a daughter. Through tenacity and imagination, he makes Janet a child loved by the country, puts his firm (who wanted to fire him) in high media profile and wins her a huge settlement and is awarded a junior partnership.

After graduating high school, with a huge trust fund locked away for fifteen years, Janet takes a job at the nearby state institution for severe, adult mental patients and she comes to learn that her perceptions of human behavior are forever changed. Young, naive and beautiful, she later catches the attention of her unit's director who desires to make her his mistress. His current mistress and assistant director is given the assignment to groom Janet as the new mistress. Starting by promoting Janet prematurely over other deserving employees who aren't happy and set out to sabotage her job. But Janet is too tightly in the desires of the director and no one can touch her.

Everything explodes, and Janet is demoted three times as the result of a young child admitted to her building. He is a dangerous socio-path and the state has nowhere to place him. With his arrival, major injuries are discovered on the patients perpetrated by this child, but nothing can be done. The director wants the child removed, the state refuses, the injuries continue, and staff are being terminated for the injuries. Janet and the union representative accidentally walk in the director's office to the scene of the director physically and mentally abusing the child. Janet is blackmailed by the union representative to tell what she's seen in order to get the terminated employees reinstated.

Janet is chosen as a witness for the union and for the state. Instructed by the director and state attorney to lie under oath. Janet contacts Roger Wellington Lloyd who comes to the rescue and succeeds in shutting down the entire case, with all employees reinstated. Afterwards her position at work is totally hostile which is right up her peers' alley and she is demoted three times back to her starting position. In the meantime, the director has made several stupid attempts of sexual harassment against her. "The big guys don't like to lose," Roger informs her, and he instructs her on what to do. Janet declares war and it's a battle the institution will never forget. She has been trained by the best for her job and she put that training to use. Her fight is against all upper administration from the CEO to employee relations, but they can't seem to fire her as she repeatedly turns their schemes back on them.

With a matured trust fund of over a quarter of a million dollars, Janet uses this money to avenge herself against her employers in bizarre, imaginative ways that leave her employers shocked, stunned and helpless, and the institutions employees laughing outrageously. Now upper level administrative employees are being arrested, resigning and terminated. Janet winds up in the director's job and office. A strong passionate fighter who doesn't give up but recognizes that Murder Is Against the Law, But…there are other ways to kill without spilling blood…

Patricia Graves's novel portrays a hostile work environment based on actual experiences where unfairness, envy, employee sabotage, and deceit are standard operating procedures.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping and potent work can purchase "Murder is Against the Law, But…" online through iUniverse.com.

