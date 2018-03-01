Austin Plastic Surgery Practice Honored With Most Beloved Injector Nomination

AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward Buckingham, MD is proud to announce that his practice, Buckingham

the United States

Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, has been named as home to the nation's most loved aesthetic injectors. The award, from online aesthetic guru, RealSelf, is designed to honor the most trusted and caring injectors from across. It is the expert injectors that help make Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery Austin's number one cosmetic surgery practice.

RealSelf is the world's largest online destination for those interested in discovering more about plastic surgery, noninvasive cosmetic treatments and providers from around the U.S. Both potential clients and current patients can come to RealSelf to check out detailed information about every available technique, get expanded information on Doctors with reviews from the real patients who have seen them, and a variety of Before/After photographs. There is also a question and answer forum, with multiple doctors responding with information and advice.

Setting out to find the nation's most loved injectors, RealSelf recently opened up their nomination forum. With a community of more than 10 million monthly users, the response was phenomenal. Over 20,000 nominations were shared by aesthetic patients over the three-week long process, averaging 1.5 nominations per minute. In total, over 2,000 providers from 1,500 aesthetic practices were nominated for the title of most beloved injector. A group of 25 injectors received more than 25% of the vote, however multiple providers from every state are included on RealSelf's new, I Love My Injector page.

Dr. Edward Buckingham is a double-board certified plastic surgeon. A graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, after receiving his medical degree, Dr. Buckingham returned to his home town of Austin to open the doors to his private practice, Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery. The team is handpicked by Dr. Buckingham. With staff members passionate about their patient care, the office operates with a collective mission to assist each client in releasing the beauty they already possess. Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is immensely proud of the professional and well-trained injectors at the office.

Take a look at the RealSelf I Love My Injector page, and perform a quick search for Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery. If you would like to know more about any of the noninvasive or surgical options available at our Austin office, contact our office at 512.401.2500. Schedule your confidential consultation with Dr. Buckingham to receive a personalized, aesthetic treatment plan.

SOURCE Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery