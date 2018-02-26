Atlanta Elementary School Celebrates With Home State Health National No One Eats Alone Day

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion in schools was celebrated

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

at Atlanta Elementary on

Home State Health hosted an assembly in honor of National No One Eats Alone Day, created by the non-profit Beyond Differences. Over 500 students

participated in activities designed to teach about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student's health and academic performance. Students put the lesson into action by sitting with students at lunch who they don't know, or who may feel left out. They were given ice breaker topics to discuss to highlight their commonalities.

Social isolation has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self harm and community violence. Students have shown that given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"We are honored to be involved in the celebration of social inclusion in schools across Missouri," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Home State Health.

"Social isolation is a preventable public health problem affecting millions of children every day who suffer in silence," says Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "We've learned through teachers and families that No One Eats Alone is a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture in schools to be a more welcoming place for all."

Atlanta Elementary is one of more than 2,000 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students.

No One Eats Alone is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

