At HIMSS18, Agfa HealthCare Demonstrates 'Care You Can See', With Solutions That Enable Value-Based Care, for Better Patient Experiences

MORTSEL, Belgium and GREENVILLE, South Carolina, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Agfa HealthCare

The company will demonstrate how the Enterprise Imaging platform is a prerequisite for achieving value-based care. Enterprise Imaging enables a broad return on investment (ROI) by advancing efficiency and secure information exchange to support the hospital's quality and reimbursement evaluations.

The Engage integrated care platform supports care coordination, patient engagement and access to clinical information, beyond the hospital walls.

At HIMSS18, Agfa HealthCare is demonstrating how its Enterprise Imaging solutions and Integrated Care support the move from volume- to value-based care, driving strategic initiatives to advance engagement and collaboration, and better delivery of patient care.

Realizing the value of Enterprise Imaging ITVisitors to HIMSS18 will also discover how clinical, operational and financial goals are addressed most efficiently and effectively with a strategy for an enterprise-wide patient-centered longitudinal patient record that fully incorporates images. Enterprise Imaging's broad diagnostic workflow spectrum, task-based workflow engine and collaborative features help improve communication and handoff between the different stakeholders in the diagnostic imaging process.

Enterprise Imaging connects healthcare disciplines, consolidating images from radiology, cardiology and other image producing specialties. Customers around the world are using the platform to create a multispecialty patient imaging health record, and to build a solid foundation for departmental and multispecialty imaging workflows.

Applications that can be integrated include automated image analysis and configurable workflows increase report turnaround, improve clinical productivity and speed up diagnosis. Additionally, Business Intelligence tools enable health leaders to redefine business models, rethink processes, quality and cost structures, through reports and live dashboards.

Meeting health system prioritiesThe Enterprise Imaging platform meets the top three strategic priorities of health system executives today: quality improvement, patient satisfaction, and cost reduction. Consolidating the fragmented imaging data across the healthcare delivery system reduces cost and complexity. Imaging content is a core component of the electronic health record (EHR) by providing clinicians with visual exam data within the context required to help determine diagnoses and optimal treatment plans. With Enterprise Imaging, the healthcare enterprise can add functionalities and investment incrementally, as part of a multi-year strategic plan.

"Enterprise Imaging offers clinicians a full set of tools for capturing, storing, viewing and exchanging images 'anywhere, anytime'. It enables a broad return on investment (ROI) in a number of ways: documenting all imaging procedures to support the hospital's quality and reimbursement evaluations; reducing the overhead associated with uploading images at the point of care through task-based standardization; decreasing unnecessary repetition of imaging exams; consolidating all images from any source, department, device, in a single repository; driving clinical collaboration, and more," comments James Jay, President Imaging IT at Agfa HealthCare.

A platform for integrated care: Engage Suite for Integrated CareAt its HIMSS18 booth, Agfa HealthCare will showcase the newest version of its Engage Suite for integrated care. This mobile-friendly platform allows patients and physicians to access and share information, and to communicate and collaborate in meaningful ways.

New features include the support of multi-disciplinary team meetings, video conferencing and care plans, promoting the optimization of care coordination between care providers, patients and caregivers beyond the hospital walls.

Engage Suite features also include the administration and organization of patient questionnaires, integrated end-to-end with all necessary IT systems. The information collected can include Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), such as patient feedback on their own health, symptoms, quality of life, treatment experience and more.

"Agfa HealthCare has a long and deep experience in connecting healthcare disciplines to realize the value of IT investments to improve clinical efficiency and efficacy, lower cost and capture revenue," describes Frank Pecaitis, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Agfa HealthCare. "At HIMSS18, we will show an expansive portfolio of solutions that demonstrate both how we can help providers transform care delivery through deeper and broader patient engagement and enable opportunities for optimized care and lowered cost."

For more information or to see a demo, visit our booth #4043 at HIMSS18, March 6-8, 2018, and the Lunch and Learn, THE BIG PICTURE MADE TANGIBLE: REALIZING THE VALUE OF ENTERPRISE IMAGING IT on Wednesday, March 7 at 1:00pm.

For an image, courtensy of Agfa HealthCare, click here

About Agfa HealthCare Agfa HealthCare is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions for hospitals and care centers around the world. The business group is a major player on the diagnostic imaging market, providing analog and digital technology, as well as IT solutions to meet the needs of specialized clinicians. The business group is also a key provider on the healthcare information solutions market, integrating the administrative, financial and clinical workflows of individual hospitals and hospital groups.

Miriam LadinDirector, Marketing Communications, AmericasT +1-978-284-7777miriam .ladin@agfa.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-himss18-agfa-healthcare-demonstrates-care-you-can-see-with-solutions-that-enable-value-based-care-for-better-patient-experiences-300604795.html

SOURCE Agfa HealthCare