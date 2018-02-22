medindia
Astanza Laser Expands Payment Options by Accepting Bitcoin

Thursday, February 22, 2018
DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Astanza Laser, the industry leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal,

and other aesthetic procedures, is now accepting Bitcoin in response to growing consumer demands for flexible payment options. Bitcoin is a virtual form of currency that does not require a trusted central authority, meaning no middlemen or banks. Astanza
aims to increase customer satisfaction by accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a first in the aesthetic laser industry.

"After conversations with the sales team about prospective customers asking to make down payments and entire purchases in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the leadership team decided to be responsive to market demand for flexible payment options," said David Murrell, President of Astanza.

Astanza's client-focused approach is encompassed in their pillars of Service, Training, Marketing Support, and Technology. Their decision to add Bitcoin as a payment option strengthens their services to better respond to their customers' demands. Astanza provides the best service in the industry, including the acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment option, and works to mitigate challenges that entrepreneurs and small businesses encounter with traditional payment options and laser financing.

"Because entrepreneurs and small businesses are some of our best customers, we understand the challenges that exist with purchasing or financing a laser," Murrell said. "We want to make the purchase of a laser as easy as possible and in responding to consumer demand for flexible purchase options we decided to accept Bitcoin for down payments or the full purchase price of any of our tattoo removal or hair removal lasers."

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of service, training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astanza-laser-expands-payment-options-by-accepting-bitcoin-300590993.html

SOURCE Astanza Laser



