medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis , Artificial Insemination , Intracervical Insemination , and Surrogacy; Procedures; End User - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Genetics & Stem Cells News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Overview The report on the

assisted reproductive technology market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of infertility, advent of new technology for development of new devices for ART procedure for high success rate, and increase
in adoption and awareness for IVF and surrogacy, are the major drivers of the global assisted reproductive technology market. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5309084 The assisted reproductive technology market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global assisted reproductive technology market with respect to the segments based on technology, procedures, end users and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porters five forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global assisted reproductive technology market. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Segmentation Based on technology type, the assisted reproductive technology market is segmented as in vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy and others. The in vitro fertilization is further segmented into intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). The artificial insemination is segmented into intrauterine insemination (IUI), and intracervical insemination (ICI) and others. The technology market segments have been analyzed based on available approved technology and devices, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technology and procedures by physicians and embryologists. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. Based on procedures, assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into frozen donor, frozen non donor, fresh donor, fresh non donor, and embryo banking. Based on end user, assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on demand for technology and procedure, success rate of procedure and available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions. The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below: Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others Surrogacy Others Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure Frozen Donor Frozen Non Donor Fresh Donor Fresh Non Donor Embryo Banking Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User Fertility Clinics Hospitals Others Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography North America US Canada Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & AfricaDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5309084 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-reproductive-technology-market-preimplantation-genetic-diagnosis--artificial-insemination--intracervical-insemination--and-surrogacy-procedures-end-user---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-f-300599585.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.