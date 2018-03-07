medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Assemblywomen Autumn Burke and Marie Waldron Demand More Genetic Testing for Women with a High Risk of Ovarian and Breast Cancer

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Women Health News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Assemblywomen Autumn Burke (D- Inglewood)

and Marie Waldron (R- Escondido) have introduced AB 2342 ensuring that women who have not been diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer, but who could be considered high-risk are appropriately
assessed and if necessary, receive genetic counseling and testing.

Having a family history of breast or ovarian cancer may increase a woman's risk of having cancer herself. Scientists have discovered that certain mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes in cells can greatly increase the risk for developing breast and ovarian cancer. A recent study by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) found that new technology now makes testing for these genes more affordable.

"It is imperative that all high risk women, even those without symptoms of breast or ovarian cancer, be identified and given the opportunity to receive screening, counseling and testing," stated Assemblymember Burke. "Especially given that women of color are disproportionately dying due to lack of early detection and proper treatment."

"Women who are at high risk for having a BRCA genetic mutation often don't get genetic testing, or even a chance to speak with a genetic counselor who would help them weigh the necessity of such a test," said Assemblywoman Waldron. "Genomic testing is vital as it can guide treatment options for these women to give them the best possible odds of survival."

It is estimated that 55-65% of women with a BRCA1 mutation and 45% of women with a BRCA2 mutation will develop breast cancer by age 70.

"Part of the reason for the high mortality rates of gynecologic and breast cancers is that detection often comes too late. Lives can be saved by early detection. All too often doctors do not offer early screening until symptoms occur, and that is due, in large part, to lack of insurance coverage," said Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz.

Today, Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a Resolution calling for the city of Los Angeles to sponsor AB 2342 and support the efforts of Assemblymembers Burke and Waldron to ensure that all high-risk women, regardless of socio-economic status or color are provided with every resource possible to protect themselves and their family.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assemblywomen-autumn-burke-and-marie-waldron-demand-more-genetic-testing-for-women-with-a-high-risk-of-ovarian-and-breast-cancer-300609563.html

SOURCE California State Assemblymember, Autumn Burke



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.