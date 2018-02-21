medindia
Ascentage Pharma to Present at the IASLC 18th Lung Cancer Targeted Therapies Meeting

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Cancer News
ROCKVILLE, Md. and HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma,

a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing apoptosis-targeted therapies for cancers and other diseases, today announced the presentation of preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1 trials of its lead product candidate
APG-1252, a novel Bcl-2/Bcl-xL dual inhibitor. The data will be presented by Dajun Yang, M.D., Ph.D., the Company's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, during the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 18th Lung Cancer Targeted Therapies Meeting, held in Santa Monica, CA from February 21-24.

About APG-1252APG-1252 is a highly potent investigational small molecule that selectively binds to and inhibits Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL proteins, both of which play pivotal roles in regulating programmed cell death, or apoptosis. APG-1252 is designed to overcome on-target toxicity of platelets that may occur during Bcl-xL inhibition, while maintaining strong anti-tumor potency. In preclinical studies, APG-1252 achieved complete and persistent tumor regression in multiple tumor xenograft models with a twice weekly or weekly dose schedule, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC), colon cancer, breast cancer and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. APG-1252 also demonstrated strong synergy with chemotherapeutic agents, indicating that it may have broad therapeutic potential for the treatment of human cancer as a single agent and in combination with other classes of anticancer drugs. APG-1252 is being investigated in Phase 1 clinical studies in patients with SCLC or other solid tumors.

About Ascentage PharmaAscentage Pharma is a globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases. Based on breakthrough technology from the University of Michigan, the Company's expertise is in designing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancers. Ascentage has built a rich pipeline of six clinical candidates, including a novel, highly potent Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, APG-1252, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.ascentagepharma.com.

Media ContactAmy Bonanno E-mail: abonanno@bmccommunications.comPhone: +1 914 450 0349

Investor ContactChad RubinE-mail: crubin@troutgroup.comPhone: +1 646 378 2947

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascentage-pharma-to-present-at-the-iaslc-18th-lung-cancer-targeted-therapies-meeting-300601762.html

SOURCE Ascentage Pharma



