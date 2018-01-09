medindia
Ascensia Diabetes Care Expands Strategic Alliance with Insulet Corporation by Signing Commercial Agreement

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 Corporate News
BASEL, Switzerland, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ascensia Diabetes Care today announced it has expanded the scope

of its strategic alliance with Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, by signing a global commercial agreement. This follows the worldwide non-exclusive development agreement that Ascensia announced in
June 2017 to connect its CONTOUR®NEXT ONE blood glucose monitoring system (BGMS) with Insulet's next-generation Omnipod System (Omnipod DASH™).

Under the terms of this non-exclusive commercial agreement, Insulet will distribute the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS with the Omnipod DASH™. Recipients of Omnipod DASH™ will receive the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter and CONTOUR®NEXT test strips packaged with their insulin pump.

The CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS will pair, via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), with the Omnipod DASH™ Personal Diabetes Manager (Omnipod DASH™ PDM) to transmit a person's blood glucose readings directly into the system. These readings will be used by the Omnipod DASH™ PDM to calculate insulin dosing.

"I am excited to announce this commercial agreement as the next step in our strategic alliance with Insulet. This agreement allows people with diabetes who choose Omnipod DASH™ to receive Ascensia's CONTOUR NEXT ONE meter and test strips to connect to Insulet's pump," said Michael Kloss, CEO, Ascensia Diabetes Care.

Michael added, "We believe this strategic alliance with Insulet will help us to further establish ourselves as the partner of choice for blood glucose monitoring in the insulin pump sector."

The CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in November 2016 and has been shown to meet the stricter accuracy requirements of the FDA Over-the-Counter BGMS Guidance that was recently issued in 2016. In a clinical study, 95% of blood glucose results obtained with the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS were within 8.4 mg/dL (0.5 mmol/L) or 8.4% of the reference result for subject fingertip tests.[1]

The CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS includes a smartLIGHT™ feature that provides instant feedback on blood glucose results. The meter compares the actual test results with target levels and illuminates the strip port green for results within target range, yellow for above target range and red for below target range. The system also includes Second-Chance® sampling that prompts patients to reapply blood to the test strip within 60 seconds if the first sample is insufficient, helping to avoid the wasting of strips.

© 2017 Ascensia Diabetes Care. Ascensia and Contour are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ascensia Diabetes Care. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation.

References

1. Christiansen et al. Poster presented at the 15th Annual Meeting of the Diabetes Technology Society, October 22-24, 2015, Bethesda, Maryland.

For further information, please contact: Joseph Delahunty Ascensia Diabetes Care joseph.delahunty@ascensia.com Tel: +41-79-422-9286

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care



