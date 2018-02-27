medindia
Art Students To Physicians: Don't Forget Why You Love Being A Doctor!

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
PAMED teams up with PCAD students to repaint the 'Art of Medicine' in new statewide campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Time-consuming red tape. Frustrating bureaucracy. That's the

unfortunate new way of modern medicine and it's causing increased stress for both patients and their physicians.

Instead of being focused on patient care, physicians find themselves dealing more with issues like convoluted prior authorization processes, confusing drug formularies that lack transparency, and expensive maintenance of certification programs.

It's a growing problem, and for an organization like the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) that's been around since 1848, it's a modern-day dilemma that the Society is addressing with and on behalf of physicians across the commonwealth.

The answer? With the help of students from the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design (PCAD), PAMED is reminding Pennsylvania's doctors about "the art of medicine" and how membership in the Society can make the increasingly daunting task of being a 21st-century physician easier and allow doctors to focus more on that which matters -- their patients.

That's the goal of a new campaign being rolled out in Pennsylvania markets in 2018.

"We live in a time when physicians are forced to spend more time on paperwork than on patients," said PAMED President Theodore Christopher, MD. "They also struggle to keep up with important medical trends or gather information needed to do their jobs. Our goal is to change that."

To bring the "art of medicine" message to life, PAMED enlisted the help of Harrisburg marketing firm Pavone. The campaign's central elements include billboards, direct mail, posters, and digital ads, featuring artwork created by design students at PCAD.

The outreach also includes upgrades to internal communications via videos, a welcome kit, and other efforts aimed at new and existing members. Other efforts, like direct mail, will be directed to physicians statewide.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Medical Society, visit www.pamedsoc.org/ArtofMedicine.

#ArtofMedicine

The Pennsylvania Medical Society was founded in 1848. Today, PAMED serves as the voice of Pennsylvania's physicians, advancing quality patient care, the ethical practice of medicine, and advocating for the patients they serve. To learn more about PAMED, visit its Web site at www.pamedsoc.org or follow on Twitter @PAMEDSociety. Dr. Christopher can be followed on Twitter following @PAMEDPrez. Members of the media are encouraged to follow Chuck Moran on Twitter @ChuckMoran7.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Artwork can be viewed online at www.pamedsoc.org/ArtofMedicine. Digital copies of the artwork are available upon request.

Media Contacts: Charles Moran Director, Media Relations and Public Affairs cmoran@pamedsoc.org Phone: 717-558-7820

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-students-to-physicians-dont-forget-why-you-love-being-a-doctor-300604444.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Medical Society



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
