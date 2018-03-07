Arkansas Urology First Urology Practice in Arkansas to Acquire Novel ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound System for Prostate Imaging and Biopsy

New state-of-the-art micro-ultrasound system allows Arkansas Urology's patients to benefit from the latest imaging technologies

TORONTO, Canada and LITTLE ROCK, AR, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Arkansas Urology, the largest full-service urological practice in Arkansas,

Arkansas

is excited to announce that it is the first customer in the state offor Exact Imaging's ExactVu™ high resolution micro-ultrasound system for targeted prostate biopsies. The ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy is the standard-of-care procedure that allows urologists to sample a man's prostate and gather biopsy tissue that can be analyzed pathologically to determine the presence of prostate cancer. With a 300 percent improvement of resolution over conventional ultrasound, the ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform provides the urologist with a new level of resolution by which to examine the prostate. With the ExactVu system, the urologists at Arkansas Urology will now be able to actually visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those suspicious areas in addition to performing systematic ultrasound biopsy protocols.

"Our strategy of investing in and providing the latest technologies is essential to enable Arkansas Urology and our urologists to provide the highest standards of care for our patients," E. Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology, said. "The prostate biopsy is the key technique by which prostate cancer is diagnosed and we believe this new high resolution micro-ultrasound imaging platform is a significant breakthrough."

"Arkansas Urology invested in the ExactVu technology to allow us to better serve Arkansans. We wanted to give men with the diagnosis of an elevated PSA another option to the traditional transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) biopsy," Edwin Diaz, M.D. said. "The ExactVu micro-ultrasound imaging platform gives us the unprecedented ability to visually detect prostate tissue abnormalities and, thus, perform lesion directed tissue sampling in addition to template directed biopsies. By utilizing high-resolution imaging, we aim to detect more aggressive cancers and offer appropriate treatments to these men."

"We are thrilled to be working with and supporting the progressive team at Arkansas Urology in their introduction of the ExactVu micro-ultrasound into their practice so that their patients can benefit from the near microscopic resolution of this imaging system," Randy AuCoin, Exact Imaging's President and CEO, said. "This is the first acquisition of this technology in the state and shows Arkansas Urology's strong commitment to investing in the latest state-of-the-art technologies so as to provide the best patient-centered standard of care."

With the ExactVu high resolution micro-ultrasound system, Arkansas Urology's patients can now benefit from this breakthrough micro-ultrasound-based imaging modality for the:

Near-microscopic visualization of the prostate,

Characterizing of suspicious regions in the prostate, and

Guiding and performing both systematic and real-time targeted prostatic biopsies.

The ExactVu high resolution micro-ultrasound system is in operation at the Arkansas Urology's main campus at 1300 Centerview Drive in Little Rock, AR. For patients interested in having their prostate biopsy performed using this high resolution micro-ultrasound system, please call 1-877-321-8452 to schedule an appointment.

About Exact Imaging: Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com) is the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging's ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and being an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas, aided by the PRI-MUS™ (prostate risk identification using micro-ultrasound) evidence-based micro-ultrasound protocol. For the minority of cases where MRI might assist (i.e., prior negative biopsies), FusionVu™ is the forthcoming micro-US/MRI fusion application operating on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system has received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)) and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).

About Arkansas Urology: Arkansas Urology is the largest urology practice in Arkansas and offers the latest innovations in medical technology and surgical techniques to patients with a variety of urological conditions. Our physicians and professional staff comprise one of the most experienced and respected urological practices in the region. Our 38,000-square-foot clinic in Little Rock offers the most advanced urological technology, improved utilization of diagnostic and ancillary equipment, and the most efficient use of our skilled personnel. This state-of-the-art facility allows us to offer the full range of care, from diagnosis to management to treatment of urological conditions. Approximately 60,000 patients visit our facility each year to receive the best in compassionate, quality care. The practice has eight locations around the state of Arkansas and 25 providers who serve in these locations. Adjacent to the Little Rock location is the brand new Centerview Surgery Center where outpatient procedures are performed. This facility provides patients with world-class care and the newest technology for urologic procedures.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkansas-urology-first-urology-practice-in-arkansas-to-acquire-novel-exactvu-micro-ultrasound-system-for-prostate-imaging-and-biopsy-300609742.html

SOURCE Exact Imaging