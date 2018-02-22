ArisGlobal Announces LifeSphere Publishing™ and LifeSphere Analytics™ to Streamline Regulatory Submissions and Reporting

MIAMI, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated cloud-based software solutions

for life sciences, announcesand, new solutions that will integrate with LifeSphere RIMS™ and LifeSphere IDMP™ to offer the most complete, unified platform for regulatory affairs. LifeSphere Publishing deliversand content management, and LifeSphere Analytics ensures all. Life science organizations will benefit from having a common, integrated platform for meeting the full range of regulatory affairs activities.

"Companies are frustrated and tired of having to fully manage regulatory information by having to log into multiple, non-integrated systems. As a result, duplicative efforts, documents and data ensue that challenge teams to find the 'single source of truth' that is important for achieving regulatory compliance," said Wim Cypers, Senior Vice President, Regulatory - ArisGlobal. "Our vision is to establish ArisGlobal as the single-solution vendor offering a fully integrated, authoritative, one-stop platform for all regulatory affairs activities. Leveraging business process integration, LifeSphere Regulatory's unified platform will increase user productivity, and reduce both time to submission and operating costs as compared to the use of disparate system."

Currently, there is no single platform that offers solid, working integration across all areas of regulatory affairs. ArisGlobal will fill that gap by building on a proven track record for creating comprehensive solutions that integrate compliance with business processes over the entire product management lifecycle.

ArisGlobal's end-to-end regulatory affairs vision aligns to industry needs as reflected by RIM consultancy expert Steve Gens, Managing Partner at Gens and Associates, and publisher of the Gens 2016 Annual RIM Survey. "The regulatory industry is in a period of unprecedented regulatory transformation and this will continue until at least 2020. Companies with a common or end to end RIM Model are 3.5 times more likely to realize business benefits, 18% more efficient and have 2.5 times more confidence in data quality levels" said Gens. "

LifeSphere Publishing and LifeSphere Analytics are planned for general availability in late 2018. As with all ArisGlobal LifeSphere® solutions, these newest solutions will embrace multi-tenant cloud deployment, be based on industry standard practices, leverage an open architecture for seamless integration, and include certain advanced cognitive computing components for automation that will enhance productivity and data quality.

To achieve its vision, the company will partner with industry leaders who will provide collaborative resources for providing business requirements input and testing to ensure best practices-based solutions are brought to market.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphere® cognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. For more information, visit arisglobal.com or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

