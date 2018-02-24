medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Apollo Medical Holdings Changed Its Fiscal Year End

Saturday, February 24, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:

AMEH), an integrated population health management company, today announced that, as previously reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Board of Directors approved a change in its fiscal year end
from March 31 to December 31 in connection with the completion of its business combination (the "Merger") with Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), a management services organization ("MSO"), to correspond with the fiscal year-end of NMM.  As a result of this change, the Company's first fiscal year-end following the Merger was December 31, 2017, and the end of the Company's first quarter following the Merger will be March 31, 2018. The Company plans to report the financial results reflecting the combined operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 on a Form 10-K on or prior to April 2, 2018.  The Company's 2018 fiscal year commenced on January 1, 2018.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (ApolloMed)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Physician Associations (each, an "IPA"), are working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner.  Led by a management team with over two decades of experience, ApolloMed is addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes: Network Medical Management (MSO),  Apollo Medical Management (MSO), APA ACO (NGACO), ApolloMed Hospitalists (IPA), Allied Physicians of California (IPA), Maverick Medical Group (IPA), Apollo Care Connect (Digital Population Health Management Platform) and ApolloMed Palliative Care Services (Hospice/Palliative Care and Home Health Care).  ApolloMed strives to improve medical outcomes with high-quality, cost-efficient care.  For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's future public filings. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events, and therefore, cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, associated with such statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results to be materially different than those that may be anticipated. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (including without limitation the "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2017 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on June 29, 2017 for the year ended March 31, 2017, Registration Statement Amendment No. 2 on Form S-4/A filed on November 9, 2017, and Rule 424(b)(3) prospectus filed on November 15, 2017). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any expectations or assumptions underlying the relevant forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from those described in such statements as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. Investors and other readers, therefore, should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements or use any historical trends to anticipate or predicate results or trends in future periods. Any statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to correct or update information prepared by third parties.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary AugustaPresidentApollo Medical Holdings, Inc.(818) 839-5200gaugusta@apollomed.net                                        

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-changed-its-fiscal-year-end-300603488.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.