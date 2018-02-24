Apollo Medical Holdings Changed Its Fiscal Year End

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:

March 31 to December 31

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

April 2

AMEH), an integrated population health management company, today announced that, as previously reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Board of Directors approved a change in its fiscal year endfromin connection with the completion of its business combination (the "Merger") with Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), a management services organization ("MSO"), to correspond with the fiscal year-end of NMM. As a result of this change, the Company's first fiscal year-end following the Merger was, and the end of the Company's first quarter following the Merger will be. The Company plans to report the financial results reflecting the combined operations for the fiscal year endedon a Form 10-K on or prior to, 2018. The Company's 2018 fiscal year commenced on January 1, 2018.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (ApolloMed)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated Independent Physician Associations (each, an "IPA"), are working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. Led by a management team with over two decades of experience, ApolloMed is addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes: Network Medical Management (MSO), Apollo Medical Management (MSO), APA ACO (NGACO), ApolloMed Hospitalists (IPA), Allied Physicians of California (IPA), Maverick Medical Group (IPA), Apollo Care Connect (Digital Population Health Management Platform) and ApolloMed Palliative Care Services (Hospice/Palliative Care and Home Health Care). ApolloMed strives to improve medical outcomes with high-quality, cost-efficient care. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's future public filings. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events, and therefore, cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, associated with such statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results to be materially different than those that may be anticipated. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (including without limitation the "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2017 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on June 29, 2017 for the year ended March 31, 2017, Registration Statement Amendment No. 2 on Form S-4/A filed on November 9, 2017, and Rule 424(b)(3) prospectus filed on November 15, 2017). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any expectations or assumptions underlying the relevant forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from those described in such statements as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. Investors and other readers, therefore, should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements or use any historical trends to anticipate or predicate results or trends in future periods. Any statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, except as required by law, and also undertakes no obligation to correct or update information prepared by third parties.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary AugustaPresidentApollo Medical Holdings, Inc.(818) 839-5200gaugusta@apollomed.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-changed-its-fiscal-year-end-300603488.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.