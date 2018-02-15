medindia
Antibacterial Therapeutics - High levels of Pipeline Innovation Focused on the Increasing Unmet Need Associated with Antibiotic Resistance

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Drug News
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336529 SummaryAntibacterial

resistance is currently believed to be responsible for over 700,000 deaths each year. As antibiotic resistance increases, due to the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, the number of avoidable deaths is expected to increase, with one study predicting there will be 10 million deaths caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics in 2050.There are several techniques being utilized to combat the spread of antibiotic resistance, which range from combining antibiotics to increase efficacy to reducing the use antibiotics in both humans and livestock.However, significantly reducing the number of deaths caused by antibacterial resistance will require the development of new antibacterials that target infections caused by the most deadly and antibiotic resistant bacteria while acting on targets not currently utilized by marketed products in order to avoid cross resistance.Without the development of innovate antibacterial products the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance will not only increase the number of avoidable deaths caused by the infection itself, it also has the potential to increase the risks associated with surgery, while putting additional pressure on already stretched healthcare providers, as treating drug-resistant infections is considerably more expensive than treating drug-susceptible infections.This report examines the entire antibacterial therapy area with a particular focus on four key indications, methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis, pneumonia and tuberculosis, which were selected due to their pipeline size, prevalence and level of unmet need.Scope- The antibacterial pipeline is large, with 1,634 products in active development. Does current pipeline innovation hold the potential to affect the future antibacterial market?- The four key indications in the antibacterial pipeline are tuberculosis, pneumonia, MRSA and sepsis. How does the composition of each pipeline compare both in terms of first-in-class and non-first-in-class innovation.- There are 234 first-in-class products in the antibacterial pipeline. Which of these possess the greatest potential to improve disease outcome and be commercially successful, based on their target?- Analysis of strategic consolidations and deals revealed a high level of activity between 2006 and 2017.- A significant number of first-in-class products have been identified with no prior involvement in deals. How does deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal?Reasons to buy- Appreciate the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease symptoms, pathogenesis, etiology, co-morbidities and complications, epidemiology, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment options.- Visualize the composition of the antibacterial therapeutics market in terms of dominant molecule types and targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the current market.- Analyze the antibacterial pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.- Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, human first-in-class targets have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising early-stage targets have been reviewed in greater detail.- Consider first-in-class pipeline products with no prior involvement in licensing and co-development deals, which may represent potential investment opportunities.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336529 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com   US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antibacterial-therapeutics---high-levels-of-pipeline-innovation-focused-on-the-increasing-unmet-need-associated-with-antibiotic-resistance-300599421.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
