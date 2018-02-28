Anterior Hip Foundation And DocSpera Partner To Uncover Valuable Insights Through Data Analytics In Order To Advance Anterior Approach Hip Replacement

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anterior

Hip Foundation, Inc. (AHF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and DocSpera, a HIPAA-compliant leading software platform for surgeons and surgical staff, today announced a new partnership to deliver a surgeon communication & collaboration platformwith the goal to further advance the knowledge and availability of information specific to anterior approach total hip arthroplasty.

The platform which will operate behind a firewall at Anterior Hip Foundation will be available immediately to all AHF Members. It will feature message boards, image uploads, and other education-focused communication tools accessible via both desktop and mobile devices.

"The AHF is always seeking innovative ways to deliver learning opportunities to orthopedic physicians and staff, and DocSpera's unique and innovative platform capabilities were instrumental to building and launching our new web portal," explained AHF Vice President, Charles DeCook MD. "Our AHF Members can now enjoy immediate access to a password protected, HIPAA-compliant portal to ask questions, download information, view surgical tips, and participate in near real-time peer to peer dialogue."

Additionally, DocSpera will work collaboratively with AHF in analyzing and using machine learning and AI techniques to uncover insights and procedural cost and outcome improvements. DocSpera will also be showcasing its unique and proven care coordination and data analytics technologies at the upcoming Anterior Hip Foundation conference in Las Vegas, NV.

"With over 5,000 surgeons on the platform, DocSpera has been a pioneer in enabling HIPAA-compliant care coordination and collaboration," said Sy Fahimi, Co-founder of DocSpera. "The AHF web portal program represents a tremendous success for both of our companies, but more importantly, for the global population of health care professionals who can now leverage a robust collaboration, including the intelligence and insights to manage key metrics," Fahimi added.

About Anterior Hip FoundationThe Anterior Hip Foundation, Inc. (AHF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is devoted to the continuous advancement of the anterior approach hip surgical technique, the development and refinement of associated medical device technologies, and the furtherance of educational programs & training courses for physicians to continue improving patient care.

About DocSperaDocSpera was founded in 2012 by surgeons and technology innovators passionate about using disruptive technology to increase successful surgical outcomes in surgical care management and recovery. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterior-hip-foundation-and-docspera-partner-to-uncover-valuable-insights-through-data-analytics-in-order-to-advance-anterior-approach-hip-replacement-300605530.html

SOURCE DocSpera