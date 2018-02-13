medindia
Animal Healthcare Market Forecasted to USD 32.04 Billion by 2022

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Global Animal Healthcare Market 2018-2022

a new research report that says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing animal healthcare awareness. As the world becomes more connected through various forms of electronic, print, and digital media, consumers who own pets and animal
farmers are increasing their levels of awareness around animal health. As rapidly spreading diseases in animals can compromise the food-supply and the economy of any country or region, it is highly essential that animal health awareness is considered as a significant public concern.

The analysts forecast global animal healthcare market is expected to grow to USD 32.04 billion during the period 2018-2022.

The analysts forecast global animal healthcare market is expected to grow to USD 32.04 billion during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global animal healthcare market: Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Merck, and Zoetis. Animal healthcare involves guarding, preserving, and preventing disease in and providing necessary veterinary services to animals to enhance their quality of life, increase their lifespan, and increase the yield of animal foods.

According to the 2022 animal healthcare market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in animal ownership. There has been an increase in animal ownership in the recent past. Dogs remain the most popular type of pet with almost two in five households owning a dog. Cats were the next most common type of pet with nearly three in 10 households owning a cat. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global animal healthcare market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of products which includes pharmaceutical, feed additive, and biological in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.



Further, the Animal Healthcare Market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of Animal Healthcare market is Contamination of animal source foods. Foods containing eggs, meat and dietary products are loaded with hormones, bacteria, dioxins, and other toxins that cause serious health problems in humans. Eating flesh contaminated with bacteria cause food poisoning, with symptoms ranging from stomach cramps and diarrhea to organ failure and death. For instance, in the US, annually there are around 23% cases of food poisoning which is mostly caused by contaminated animal flesh.

Another related report is Global Tissue Scaffolds Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global tissue scaffolds market to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% during the period 2018-2022. Venders are Bioventus, Integra Lifesciences, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, RTI Surgical, Smith & Nephew.

Tissue scaffolds are cell growth supporting structures composed of natural or synthetic biocompatible materials that provide a favorable environment for cell proliferation and differentiation. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tissue scaffolds market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the tissue scaffolds. Browse complete Tissue Scaffolds Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1333196-global-tissue-scaffolds-market-2018-2022.html .



About Us: 

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact: 2nd Floor, Metropole Building, Next to Inox Theatre, Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013. Maharashtra, India. +1-888-391-5441 sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us: 

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports



