American Skin Association Announces 2018 Research Scholar Awards and Research Grants

NEW YORK, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Over more than 30 years American Skin Association (ASA) and its affiliates

$50 million

have funded more thanin grants to address the causes and treatments of melanoma, vitiligo and psoriasis, as well as other skin diseases, and to search for long sought-after cures. Today ASA continues its longhistory of awarding significant grants by announcing the funding of 13 critical research grants for 2018.

The coveted ASA Milstein Research Scholar Award for Melanoma/Non-melanoma Skin Cancer has been awarded to Carolyn Lee, MD, PhD from Stanford University for her research on "Non-Coding Driver Mutations in High-Risk Skin Cancer." Dr. Lee is a specialist in the management of patients at a high risk for developing skin cancer. She graduated with honors from Yale University and received her MD and PhD from Georgetown University.

The ASA Milstein Research Scholar Award for Melanoma/Non-melanoma Skin Cancer is made possible through the generosity of the Milstein Family. Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA, and his family are dedicated to funding significant dermatological research to further ASA's mission of defeating melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases.

"Although one in three Americans suffers from skin disorders, the National Institutes of Health devotes less than 2% of its annual budget to discovering their causes or improving methods of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment," said Howard P. Milstein. "The skin is our largest and perhaps most vulnerable organ, yet dermatological research continues to be one of the most underfunded areas of medicine. With these annual awards and grants, ASA continues its work to help close that gap."

ASA's Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) is composed of leading physicians and scientists who oversee the annual grant review and award process. Through MAC's leadership the ASA grant program has supported the work of nearly 300 investigators, ranging from talented young researchers in the early phases of their careers to recognized leaders in the field of dermatology.

ASA provides highly significant special research awards to established investigators studying melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and skin diseases. Through these grants, ASA has promoted the early careers of many gifted young investigators and has had a most profound impact on both dermatology research and clinical care of dermatologic disease. In particular, ASA-funded researchers have had a broad impact on melanoma research, improving our understanding of its diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. Through an exclusive focus on skin disease research, ASA has helped open new frontiers in skin science, producing results that can change how we understand and treat skin disease.

The following are the recipients of the 2018 American Skin Association Research Scholar

Awards and Research Grants:

ASA Milstein Research Scholar Award in Melanoma/Non-Melanoma Skin CancerCarolyn Lee, MD, PhDStanford UniversityNon-Coding Driver Mutations in High-Risk Skin Cancer

ASA Calder Research Scholar Award Vitiligo/Pigment Cell DisordersJonathan Zippin, MD Joan & Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell UniversityNovel cAMP Signaling Pathway Regulates Melanosome pH and Pigmentation

ASA Research Grant for Skin Cancer and MelanomaDavid Miller, MD, PhDMassachusetts General HospitalJAK1 Inhibition to Overcome BRAF/MEK Inhibitor Resistance In V600-BRAF Mutant Melanoma

ASA Mulvaney Family Foundation Research Grant for Vitiligo and Pigment Cell Disorders Mayumi Ito, PhDNew York University School of MedicineUnderstanding Mechanisms for Melanocyte Regeneration Through Stem Cell Biology

ASA Research Grant for Psoriasis/Inflammatory Skin Diseases Gwennaelle Monnot, PhDColumbia University Medical CenterIdentification of Pathogenic T Cell Receptor Chains in Alopecia Areata Using Single Cell Sequencing

ASA Research Grant for Quality of Life/Health Services/Outcome StudiesHowa Yeung, MDEmory University School of Medicine Quality of Life Impact from Cutaneous Toxicity of Immunotherapy for Melanoma

ASA Research Grant for Childhood Skin Diseases/DisfigurementBryan Sun, MD, PhDUniversity of California San Diego Impact of Becker's Nevus-Associated ACTB Mutations on Hedgehog Signaling

ASA Hambrick Medical Student Grants Targeting Melanoma and Skin CancerMack SuMassachusetts General Hospital Enhancing Response To Immune Checkpoint Blockade In Melanoma

Nicole UrmanStanford DermatologyPhase 2 Trial of Topical Remetinostat for Basal Cell Carcinoma

Albert YoungUniversity of California, San FranciscoUsing a Deep Learning Algorithm to Diagnose Melanoma from Digital Images

Aubriana McEvoyUniversity of WashingtonCalculating Outcomes in Merkel Cell Carcinoma: A Multivariate Risk Analysis Tool

Khiem TranUniversity of Arizona College of MedicineThe Role of man1a1 in Immune Evasion During Progression of Melanoma

Todd Wechter New York University School of MedicineTargeting EZH2 In the Treatment of Non-Sun-Exposed Melanoma

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

