American College of Surgeons Commends Congress for Addressing Key Physician and Patient Issues in Balanced Budget Act of 2018

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American College of Surgeons (ACS) commends Congress for passing

a continuing resolution (CR) that includes important technical corrections to the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). ACS raised these issues with Congress and has strongly advocated for these changes to statute, which were necessary to address significant problems with the legislation as originally passed in 2015.

"We thank Congress for its efforts to improve the program," said David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, ACS Executive Director. "The ACS is committed to continuing to work closely with Congress to ensure that MIPS is implemented in a way that improves quality care for surgical patients."

The ACS was also pleased that the passed legislation addresses several other ACS priorities:

The addition of a long-term funding extension (now 10 years) for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) ensuring that all children have access to surgical care.

The inclusion of language which eases meaningful use (MU) requirements, alleviating some of the burden imposed for physicians and their practices.

Additional funding to address the opioid epidemic and to support the work of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Repeal of the Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB), a long sought after goal of ACS.

About the American College of SurgeonsThe American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-college-of-surgeons-commends-congress-for-addressing-key-physician-and-patient-issues-in-balanced-budget-act-of-2018-300596541.html

SOURCE American College of Surgeons