medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

American College of Surgeons Applauds U.S. House of Representatives for Passing the Mission Zero Act (H.R. 880)

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ACS-supported legislation will provide grant funding to improve military and civilian trauma care

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American College of Surgeons (ACS) applauds the U.S. House

of Representatives on passage of the Mission Zero Act (H.R. 880). This ACS-supported legislation establishes a grant program to assist civilian trauma centers in partnering with military trauma professionals to create a pathway to provide patients with the highest quality of trauma care in times of both peace and war.

"It has been a priority of the ACS to establish and maintain high-quality and adequately-funded trauma systems throughout the United States, including within the Armed Forces," said David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, ACS Executive Director. "This legislation is an excellent first step to enhance readiness for military health care providers and to promote the sharing of trauma care best practices among our military and civilian trauma teams," Dr. Hoyt said.

This legislation stemmed from the June 2016 National Academy of Medicine (NAM) report – A National Trauma Care System: Integrating Military and Civilian Trauma Systems to Achieve Zero Preventable Deaths After Injury, of which ACS was a sponsor. This report outlines 11 recommendations necessary to secure a national trauma system and sets the goal of achieving zero preventable deaths. Recommendation number 11 of the NAM report calls for the establishment of military-civilian trauma partnerships to help further reduce the number of preventable traumatic deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), trauma is the leading cause of death for children and adults under age 44, killing more Americans than AIDS and stroke combined.

"The ACS commends Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, Michael Burgess, MD (R-TX), Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, Gene Green (D-TX), and Representatives Cathy Castor (D-FL) and Richard Hudson (R-NC) for their leadership on this important issue," Dr. Hoyt said.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-college-of-surgeons-applauds-us-house-of-representatives-for-passing-the-mission-zero-act-hr-880-300605051.html

SOURCE American College of Surgeons



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.