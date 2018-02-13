American Board Of Addiction Medicine To Recognize Center for Network Therapy's Medical Director, Indra Cidambi, M.D., as a Pioneer In Addiction Treatment

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Indra Cidambi, M.D., Medical Director,

March 27

Newark, New Jersey

Center for Network Therapy (CNT) will receive recognition from the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM) onfor her game-changing innovation in addiction treatment by introducing the Ambulatory (Outpatient) Detoxification modality of care for all substances – alcohol, anesthetics, benzodiazepines and opiates – and proving it to be safe and effective. Dr. Cidambi will be awarded a plaque by ABAM at the Prudential Center induring the New Jersey Devils game.

Dr. Cidambi, M.D. is one of the country's leading addiction specialists and medical director at the Center for Network Therapy, New Jersey. While serving as the director at an inpatient detoxification facility in New Jersey previously, Dr. Cidambi found that negative outcomes in addiction treatment were associated with the failure to integrate the living environment and involve family/ friends in the treatment process. In response, she pioneered the Ambulatory (Outpatient) Detoxification treatment model for all substances of abuse - alcohol, anesthetics, benzodiazepines and opiates – as a better alternative to inpatient detoxification in 2013.

"I am excited to be recognized by the ABAM for my work in proving that the ambulatory detoxification model can be safe and effective," said Dr. Cidambi. "I am happy to report that in nearly five years of offering the ambulatory detoxification program we have detoxed over 1,300 patients without a single untoward incident – no seizures, no overdose deaths."

When Dr. Cidambi started the Ambulatory (Outpatient) Detoxification program in 2013, she faced tremendous resistance from the treatment community. Therapists and other caregivers were justifiably concerned about the ambulatory detoxification model as the patients went home to the environment where they were abusing substances to start with. Dr. Cidambi introduced innovations to medication protocols and therapy to address the risks associated with this modality of care and delivered results that were better than that of inpatient treatment. Center for Network Therapy conducted a study in 2016 that revealed that over 65 percent of patients who passed through the Ambulatory Detoxification program were sober for over 90 days.

Dr. Cidambi has been featured in several national and regional media outlets as an expert in addiction therapy. For more information on Dr. Cidambi and CNT, please visit http://www.RecoveryCNT.com.

About Dr. Indra Cidambi Indra Cidambi, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Network Therapy, is recognized as a leading expert and pioneer in the field of Addiction Medicine. Under her leadership the Center for Network Therapy started New Jersey's first state licensed Ambulatory (Outpatient) Detoxification program for all substances nearly three years ago. Dr. Cidambi is Board Certified in General Psychiatry and double Board Certified in Addiction Medicine (ABAM, ABPN). She is the Vice President of the New Jersey Society of Addiction Medicine. She is fluent in five languages, including Russian.

About Center for Network Therapy Center for Network Therapy (CNT) was the first facility in New Jersey to be licensed to provide Ambulatory (Outpatient) Detoxification Services for all substances of abuse – alcohol, anesthetics, benzodiazepines, opiates and other substances of abuse. Led by a Board Certified Addiction Psychiatrist, Indra Cidambi, M.D., experienced physicians and nurses closely monitor each patient's progress. With CNT's superior client care and high quality treatment, Dr. Cidambi and her clinical team have successfully detoxed roughly 1500 patients in five years. CNT also offers Partial Care and IOP programs.

SOURCE Dr. Indra Cidambi