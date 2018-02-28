medindia
American Addiction Treatment Association Appoints Andrew Martin as Chief Operating Officer

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Andrew Martin, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Serene Recovery Network, Inc. has joined the American Addiction Treatment Association (AATA) as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Chairman Harry Nelson.

Recovery Network, Inc. has joined the American Addiction Treatment Association as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Chairman Harry Nelson. As Serene Recovery Network's President/CEO, Martin oversaw, among other areas, all divisional operations which included: the publication of Serene Scene Magazine, a monthly magazine with a circulation approaching 30,000 subscribers; The Evolution of Addiction Treatment Conference, which delivered high level learning to addiction treatment professionals; LocateTreatment.com, a directory of addiction treatment resources and information for the United States and Canada; and Serene Center, a 36 bed transitional sober living and outpatient treatment facility for those in early recovery from addiction.

"Andrew's diverse background in the addiction industry greatly support AATA's continuing growth as a national trade association of recovery industry professionals, owners and operators," stated Harry Nelson. "As a nationally recognized association, we are not only adding capable people to continue our rapid growth, we are expanding the association's benefits to Members and are creating an entirely new segment of professionally produced educations and certifications for addiction treatment professionals. AATA is committed to anticipating and preparing our Members, and the addiction treatment profession in general, for the constant changes in the behavioral healthcare industry, whether such changes originate from government regulations, technology advances, or simply new ways for consumers to access healthcare services. As a senior executive in the behavioral healthcare industry, Andrew has deep experience and understanding of the rapidly changing landscape within the behavioral healthcare landscape, and we are excited to have his expertise on our team.

"I'm very excited by the opportunity to work with the American Addiction Treatment Association and its team of experts that are so dedicated to serving its Members who are operating within a rapidly changing industry. I have witnessed the behavioral healthcare landscape change radically over the last decade, and having the privilege of being involved with the AATA will allow me to help the addiction treatment industry navigate the anticipated changes in the future, whether regulatory or otherwise. AATA is dedicated to keeping addiction treatment professionals informed and compliant with laws and standards within the United States of America. Everyone in the addiction treatment profession is aware of the great work so many agencies and therapists provide, and AATA will be there to help them navigate the confusing, and often complex, issues all healthcare providers must deal with in order to treat their patients and clients. I am so pleased to bring my expertise and dedication to this effort."

Martin has an MBA degree from Pepperdine University, a BA degree in Radio/Television/Film for California State University at Long Beach, and maintains a Licensed Advanced Alcohol Drug Counselor (LAADC) certification from the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals. Andrew has also authored three books: Effective Time Management for High Achievers, Point of Return Book One, and Point of Return Book Two.

The American Addiction Treatment Association (AATA) is a national trade association that provides online resources and training events, including state-by-state compliance requirements for licensing and certification, operations, reimbursement, clinical standards, patient privacy, quality assurance, and risk management. AATA delivers reliable information and resources on compliance and best practices to enable recovery industry professionals, owners and operators to navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory landscapes. AATA tracks industry trends, federal and state rules and regulations, and payor activity and requirements.

 

