Alma Lasers North America Will Unveil Two Technological Innovations At The Upcoming 2018 American Academy Of Dermatology Annual Conference, The Soprano ICE Platinum And Accent Prime

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
Alma Lasers, a global innovator of laser, light-based, radiofrequency and ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets, announced today that the company will unveil two technological innovations at the upcoming 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Conference.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Soprano ICE Platinum and TRIO Clustered Technology -

The Soprano ICE Platinum is the only platform in the U.S. that offers simultaneous emission of three wavelengths,755, 810, and 1064, with its new TRIO applicator to target different tissue depths covering the optimal spectrum.  With worldwide brand name recognition, the Soprano brand has been at the forefront of technology advancement having been cited in numerous white papers, peer reviewed articles and other professional studies. Alma will continue to offer the individual applicators- 755, 810 and 1064 for laser hair removal technology.  Soprano leads the way as the gold standard for laser hair removal with its proven safety record and ability to treat all skin types. By incorporating multiple laser wavelengths and technologies, Soprano ICE Platinum allows practitioners to treat patients with a wide range of hair types and lesions all year round, while administering treatments quickly and comfortably and achieving excellent clinical results.

"The Soprano brand is supported by many years of clinical research and white papers," says Avi Farbstein, CEO of Alma Lasers North America. "The recent FDA clearance of our innovative TRIO applicator once again positions Alma Lasers as the leading technology provider in medical aesthetics. Soprano is the most recognized aesthetic brand in North America and we once again have changed the landscape in aesthetic medicine by introducing TRIO clustered diode technology."

Accent Prime, Next Generation Ultrasound and Radiofrequency Technology – Alma Lasers also showcases its new Accent Prime, the most advanced platform of its kind for aesthetic enhancement.

The Accent Prime gives providers the ability to offer the most in-demand treatments for face and body from one comprehensive, cost-efficient platform. The device boasts innovations such as Focused RF, Ultrasound and Micro Plasma Pixel (MPP) Technology with deep and superficial heating capabilities, allowing providers to increase efficiency and treatment precision.

With radiofrequency as the core technology, providers can offer treatments such as skin resurfacing to patients who previously did not qualify for such procedures. The ultrasound capabilities can also enhance treatments and raise patient satisfaction.

"In the past, radiofrequency has shown great promise," says Avi Farbstein. "But it's time for the promise stage to end and for the technology to deliver. The Accent Prime signals the beginning of a new era in treatments for the face and body." 

AAD attendees can visit Alma Lasers in Booth #2656 to learn more about Soprano ICE Platinum and Accent Prime. Professionals not attending can visit the company's website or contact Kevin Mendell, Alma's Strategic Marketing Director, by email at kevin.mendell@almalasers.com.  

About Alma Lasers

Alma Lasers is a global innovator of laser, light-based, radiofrequency and ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information visit the company's website: http://www.almalasers.com/us/ or contact Kevin Mendell, Strategic Marketing Director, by email at kevin.mendell@almalasers.com.

Media Contact: Kevin Mendell, Alma Lasers, 224-377-2000, kevin.mendell@almalasers.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE Alma Lasers, Inc.



