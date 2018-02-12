Alkahest Receives Grant from Michael J. Fox Foundation; Funding Will Support the Clinical Development of a Novel Parkinson's Therapy

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkahest Inc., a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on neurodegenerative and other age-related diseases, announced today that is has been awarded a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to support a Clinical Trial of GRF6019, a Proprietary Plasma Therapeuticfor the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

"The award by The Michael J. Fox Foundation provides important recognition for Alkahest's novel approach using plasma-derived products to treat age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease," said Karoly Nikolich, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Alkahest Inc. "We are committed to the advancement of novel therapeutics that can have a positive impact in the lives of Parkinson's disease patients."

"Our Foundation funds novel approaches to slow or stop Parkinson's progression, the greatest unmet need for the millions living with this disease," said Brian Fiske, Ph.D., MJFF Senior Vice President of Research Programs. "We are excited to support Alkahest in testing the potential of GRF6019."

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a chronic, progressive disorder of the central nervous system. The disease is the result of the loss of cells in a region of the brain called the substantia nigra. Loss of these critical nerve cells in the brain leaves patients unable to direct or control their movements in a normal manner. There is no cure for Parkinson's disease. Drugs have been developed that can help patients manage many of the symptoms, but they do not stop the disease from progressing. Nearly one million Americans currently live with Parkinson's and approximately 50,000 more receive diagnosis of the disease every year.

About GRF6019

GRF6019 is a plasma-derived product in clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Research indicates that proteins in the circulatory system directly affect motor and cognitive function. Alkahest is developing a pipeline of novel products based on this growing body of evidence supporting the beneficial effects of factors present in healthy plasma. GRF6019 is a proprietary product manufactured by Grifols, a Barcelona-based global corporation marketing and developing human plasma protein therapeutics. GRF6019 does not require blood type-matching and is optimized for therapeutic uses. Results from preclinical studies show improvements in motor and cognitive performance, and histological correlates, following various dosing regimens of GRF6019.

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a privately-held clinical-stage company based in San Carlos, CA developing treatments for age-related diseases, with an emphasis on cognitive dysfunction and neurodegeneration — key medical challenges of our generation. The company's breakthrough research has demonstrated that factors in blood plasma are able to reverse the detrimental effects of aging and disease in preclinical research. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma products. Alkahest is conducting investigations of plasma derived, small molecule and recombinant protein products for the treatment of age-related diseases. For further information, see www.alkahest.com.

