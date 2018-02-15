BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro J. Betancourt, M.D., FAANS, FACS, is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Neurological Medicine.

Alejandro J. Betancourt, MD, PA, FAANS, FACS, Neurological Surgeon at RGV Spine & Neurosurgical Institute (formerly known

Harlingen, Texas

as Harlingen Spine & Neurosurgical Institute), and affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital Valley Baptist Medical Center, Valley Regional Medical Center, Harlingen Medical Center, Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, and South Texas Health System, has been named a 2017 Top Doctor in. Dr. Betancourt has been approved as a Surgeon and Investigator for Carotid Revascularization and Medical Management for Asymptomatic Carotid Trial (CREST-2).

Dr. Alejandro J. Betancourt is a very experienced surgeon who has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is the founder of Harlingen Spine & Neurosurgical Institute. His career as a surgeon began in 1997 when he graduated from the Ponce School of Medicine in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He then completed an internship and residency at the University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine in San Juan. Dr. Betancourt is board certified in Neurological Surgery and achieved re-certification in 2015. Dr. Betancourt carries out expert surgical procedures for a wide range of conditions involving the brain and spine.

These include cranial trauma, brain aneurysm, cerebrovascular disease, hydrocephalus, meningiomas, spina bifida, cerebral hemorrhage, neuroplasty, Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson and Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic Pain patients. Other specialized procedures carried out are complex spine surgery including MIS, spinal fusion, and kyphoplasty. He is the first neurosurgeon and one of few in Texas that has treated brain tumors in South Texas with Laser Ablation.

"I am a nice guy, with a good temper, and I am a humble man," Dr. Betancourt said. "My temperament is the key to my success. My advice to others is to have humanity and compassion because you will someday be in a similar situation as your patients."

Dr. Betancourt keeps up to date with the latest advances in neurosurgery through his membership with professional organizations including the Puerto Rico Heart Association, the Puerto Rico Medical Association, Texas Association of Neurosurgeons, Texas Medical Association, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He has also earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. While serving as a respectable member of the community, Betancourt is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at UTRGV College of Health Affairs Physician Assistant Department in Edinburg and at UT San Antonio RAC in Harlingen. Dr. Betancourt also holds chairs as Board Members and Chief of Surgery for different institutions. Happily married to Aracelis Betancourt, Dr. Betancourt is proud of his three children Gabriela, Sophia, and Alejandro Betancourt, Jr. His allegiance and commitment to the industry makes Dr. Alejandro J. Betancourt a distinguished professional within the field of Neuroscience.

