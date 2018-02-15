medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Alejandro J. Betancourt, M.D., FAANS, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro J. Betancourt, M.D., FAANS, FACS, is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Neurological Medicine.          

Alejandro J. Betancourt, MD, PA, FAANS, FACS, Neurological Surgeon at RGV Spine & Neurosurgical Institute (formerly known

as Harlingen Spine & Neurosurgical Institute), and affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital Valley Baptist Medical Center, Valley Regional Medical Center, Harlingen Medical Center, Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, and South Texas Health System, has been named a 2017 Top Doctor in Harlingen, Texas. Dr. Betancourt has been approved as a Surgeon and Investigator for Carotid Revascularization and Medical Management for Asymptomatic Carotid Trial (CREST-2).

Dr. Alejandro J. Betancourt is a very experienced surgeon who has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is the founder of Harlingen Spine & Neurosurgical Institute. His career as a surgeon began in 1997 when he graduated from the Ponce School of Medicine in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He then completed an internship and residency at the University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine in San Juan. Dr. Betancourt is board certified in Neurological Surgery and achieved re-certification in 2015.  Dr. Betancourt carries out expert surgical procedures for a wide range of conditions involving the brain and spine.              

These include cranial trauma, brain aneurysm, cerebrovascular disease, hydrocephalus, meningiomas, spina bifida, cerebral hemorrhage, neuroplasty, Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson and Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic Pain patients. Other specialized procedures carried out are complex spine surgery including MIS, spinal fusion, and kyphoplasty.  He is the first neurosurgeon and one of few in Texas that has treated brain tumors in South Texas with Laser Ablation.

"I am a nice guy, with a good temper, and I am a humble man," Dr. Betancourt said. "My temperament is the key to my success. My advice to others is to have humanity and compassion because you will someday be in a similar situation as your patients."

Dr. Betancourt keeps up to date with the latest advances in neurosurgery through his membership with professional organizations including the Puerto Rico Heart Association, the Puerto Rico Medical Association, Texas Association of Neurosurgeons, Texas Medical Association, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He has also earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. While serving as a respectable member of the community, Betancourt is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at UTRGV College of Health Affairs Physician Assistant Department in Edinburg and at UT San Antonio RAC in Harlingen. Dr. Betancourt also holds chairs as Board Members and Chief of Surgery for different institutions. Happily married to Aracelis Betancourt, Dr. Betancourt is proud of his three children Gabriela, Sophia, and Alejandro Betancourt, Jr. His allegiance and commitment to the industry makes Dr. Alejandro J. Betancourt a distinguished professional within the field of Neuroscience.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alejandro-j-betancourt-md-faans-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300598788.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.